Triston McKenzie takes a Guardians champagne shower after Oscar Gonzalez’s epic walk-off home run

Triston McKenzie took a champagne shower after the Guardians’ epic walk-off victory in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. McKenzie was attempting to do an interview with Guardians reporter Andre Knott. However, it was no easy task with teammates spraying bottles of Champagne his way.

Triston McKenzie was able to get in some notable quotes despite the celebration around him.

“I was really just focused on trying to throw my stuff for strikes,” McKenzie said. “Trying to get ahead of guys, let them put the ball in play. There was some great plays behind me. I don’t think there’s more I can say about my guys.”

McKenzie closed out his interview by discussing what it means to him for the whole country to see what Guardians baseball is all about.

“I think it’s refreshing for everybody else to see,” McKenzie said. “We love doin’ it.”

Triston McKenzie spun 6 impressive innings of shutout baseball while striking out 8 and only surrounding 2 hits. Although he didn’t factor into the decision, McKenzie followed Shane Bieber’s dominant Game 1 effort with a gem of his own in Game 2.

But this game was not decided until the 15th inning, when Oscar Gonzales unloaded on a Corey Kluber 1-0 offering. Gonzalez’s walk-off home run sent the Guardians fans home happy and propelled Cleveland to the ALDS.

Triston McKenzie and the Guardians will be in for a challenge against the New York Yankees in the ALDS. These are two teams with history and their series could lead to some fireworks.

But for now, the Guardians will celebrate their AL Wild Card series win over the Rays.