The Cleveland Guardians hit the road to take on the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Guardians-Royals Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee vs. Brady Singer

Tanner Bibee (10-6) with a 3.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 143 innings pitched, 156K/35BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: No Decision, 5 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 2.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73.2 innings pitched, 78K/16BB, .224 oBA

Brady Singer (9-9) with a 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 152.2 innings pitched, 147K/41BB, .252 oBA

Last Start: at Houston Astros: No Decision, 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 3.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 68.1 innings pitched, 65K/21BB, .279 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Royals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -116

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are giving the ball to Bibee, and he has started twice against the Royals this season. He is better on the road overall, and that is exactly what those two starts have showed. His road start against Kansas City was very good. Bibee went six innings, allowed just two runs on four hits, and did not walk a batter. If he can have another start like that, the Guardians will be able to win this game.

Cleveland has already faced Singer once this season, and they were able to really get to him. In that game, the Guardians recorded nine hits, and chased Singer out of the game before the fourth inning was over. The Guardians have been a little bit cold lately, but if they can get to Singer again, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City has played really well against the Guardians this season. In 10 games played, they have beaten them seven times. In those 10 games, the Royals have put up a .284 batting average to go along with 54 runs. That is over five runs a game, which makes it very easy to win. When the Royals score at least five runs they have a record of 48-19. If Kansas City can continue to score runs against the Guardians, they will win this game.

Kansas City should be able to hit the ball well, as that is what they have done all season. The Royals sixth in the MLB in batting average, seventh in slugging percentage, and they do not strikeout very much. Bibee is not a strikeout pitcher, so the Royals should be able to make plenty of contact in this one. Along with that, Bibee allows a lot of fly balls. Kansas City will be able to make hard contact in the air Tuesday night, and possibly put a few out. If they can get to Bibee in this game, the Royals will be able to pull off the win at home.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals have been able to beat the Guardians pretty easily this season. Most importantly, they have not had a hard hitting the ball against Cleveland. I expect the Royals to continue their hot streak against the Guardians and win this game straight up.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-102)