The Cleveland Guardians take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels, on the morning of August 1 — the trade deadline — were 56-51. They were right in the thick of the chase for an American League wild card berth. They made acquisitions to go for that playoff spot. They wanted to give Shohei Ohtani the best possible chance of playing in the postseason, which would obviously give him considerable incentive to stay with the franchise for 2024 and beyond. The Angels did the right things and showed an aspirational mindset. Everyone applauded that. The Angels resisted the impulse to trade Ohtani and basically punt on the postseason for the near future.

The unfortunate part is that none of the moves worked out. Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron did not pan out. Neither did Lucas Giolito. Their big acquisitions faltered. They faltered beyond anyone's imagination. The Angels are 8-25 in their last 33 games. They are now 64-76 and are finished. They have zero chance of making the playoffs. Ohtani has to get healthy and will need a medical procedure in the offseason, but it's hard to see him choosing the Angels as his future home.

The Angels are playing spoiler for this weekend series in Anaheim. The Cleveland Guardians aren't likely to make the playoffs, but being six games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, they are not out of the race. They can still make a push in what is certain to be Terry Francona's last season as a major league manager. The future Hall of Fame manager has said that his body is running out of the endurance needed to carry on with the job. We will see if the Guardians can play hard for their manager and save this bitterly disappointing season.

Here are the Guardians-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Angels Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+140)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Angels

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

*Watch Guardians-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Angels' 8-25 record in their last 33 games speaks for itself. This team has cratered. The bottom has fallen out. There is no belief left on the team. Ohtani is hurt. The Angels just got swept at home by the Baltimore Orioles. The idea that they will be a good and effective spoiler against any contending team just doesn't hold water. They're spiraling, and that spiral is very likely to continue as we move forward with the month of September. The Angels are 12 games below .500 right now. Expect them to finish the season at least 18 games under .500 if not more.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Cleveland Guardians simply have not been able to get the job done this season. They have certainly had their chances, given that the Minnesota Twins are just six games over .500 with three weeks left in the campaign. The Twins might not win more than 84 or 85 games this season. The Guardians play in the weakest division in baseball, a division which should have been theirs for the taking. All Cleveland had to do was win 88 or 89 games. That would have been enough this year. Yet, the Guardians face an uphill battle just to reach the .500 mark. They are six games under .500. As bad as the Angels are, why should Cleveland be trusted by any bettor at this point?

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick

These are two completely untrustworthy teams. Stay away from this game as a result.



Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5