The Cleveland Guardians will try to bounce back against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. We are at Wrigley Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Guardians-Cubs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cubs defeated the Guardians 10-1 in an afternoon matinee at Wrigley on Friday. Now they hope to replicate the success in America's Game of the Week. It was scoreless in the third inning when Nico Hoerner singled to center field to drive in two runners to give the Cubs a 2-0 advantage. Later, the Cubs struck again in the fourth inning when Jared Young tripled to right to score two more. Mike Tauchman clipped a single to center field to drive in another to make it 5-0 Cubs. Then, the Cubs tacked on another in the sixth when Nick Madrigal blasted a solo shot to give the Cubs a 7-0 lead. Christopher Morel careened a monster blast to deep center field to make it 9-0.

The Guardians could not muster up much offense. Sadly, the only offense they produced was a solo home run by Will Brennan in the ninth inning after he clubbed a meaningless blast.

The Guardians will go with Tanner Bibee on the mound, and he comes into the game with a record of 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Recently, he went six innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out seven and walking four in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Marcus Stroman will get the nod for the Cubs and comes in with a record of 9-5 and a 2.47 ERA, and 85 strikeouts. However, he is looking to bounce back from his previous start, where he lasted just 3 1/3 innings while allowing six runs, three earned, on eight hits, in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here are the Guardians-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Cubs Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-184)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Cubs

TV: FOX

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are a mediocre team in a bad division. Therefore, they are still in the fight for first place. But their offense has not helped much. Therefore, there is work to do, and they must improve.

Jose Ramirez is batting .298 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 50 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 3 yesterday. Josh Bell is hitting .234 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs, and 17 runs. Additionally, he also went 0 for 3 last night. Amed Rosario is batting .251 with one home run, 22 RBIs, and 36 runs. Meanwhile, he went 2 for 4 yesterday. These three are the best players of an offense that ranks 16th in batting average. Meanwhile, the offense is also 22nd in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 30th in home runs, and 26th in slugging percentage.

But the pitching keeps the Guardians alive. Therefore, expect Bibee to come out strong. He also has a good bullpen behind him that can help protect the lead. Regardless, he needs some offense to support him.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can get some offense going early. Then, Bibee must produce on the mound.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are not a great team. Regardless, they keep finding ways to put runs across the board recently. The Cubs have the bats that can rake at any given moment as they did yesterday.

Cody Bellinger is batting .261 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and 34 runs. Moreover, he went 2 for 4 yesterday. The Cubs have had to endure without Patrick Wisdom, who is out with an injury. Thus, it makes others step up. Dansby Swanson is batting .264 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs, and 37 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 4 yesterday. Ian Happ is hitting .256 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs, and 31 runs. Also, he went 0 for 3 yesterday. Morel is batting .277 with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 29 runs. Meanwhile, he went 1 for 4 yesterday. These players are part of an offense that is 18th in batting average, 10th in 0n-base percentage, 17th in runs, 18th in home runs, and 17th in slugging percentage.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they continue to bash the baseball. Then, they must get a good outing from Stroman.

Final Guardians-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Bibee and Stroman are great pitchers. Therefore, expect some good pitching and bad hitting. The under is trending well for me here. Thus, expect a tamer game than yesterday. Bibee and Stroman will both toss good games and this feels like a 4-3 game in the making.

Final Guardians-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Under: 8 (-110)