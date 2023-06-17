The Cleveland Guardians take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians Diamondbacks.

The huge surprise in the National League is — and has been — the Arizona Diamondbacks. They lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. They are 14 games over .500 midway through June. They are on pace to win at least 96 games, which will easily get them into the postseason and, given the way the Dodgers are struggling, might be enough to win the division and go directly to the National League Division Series.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll is the runaway favorite to be the National League Rookie of the Year, but more than that, he is in the MVP race. Lourdes Gurriel has thrived in Arizona, becoming a big reason why the D-Backs have one of the best offenses in baseball after profoundly struggling at the plate in 2022. Zac Gallen has remained great, Merrill Kelly has remained good, and the bullpen has been much less worse than it was a year ago. It has all added up to a very strong start for a team which looks like the real deal, but whose pitching staff will be tested over the next three and a half months.

Here are the Guardians-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Diamondbacks Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+142)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

TV:Fox Sports 1

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Guardians-Diamondbacks LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The logic behind picking the Guardians in this game comes down to one simple reality: Shane Bieber goes to the mound for Cleveland versus Tommy Henry for the Diamondbacks. Cleveland turns to one of its best pitchers, while Arizona goes to the back end of its rotation in this game. Arizona won on Friday night with Zac Gallen shutting down the Guardians, all while Cleveland had to resort to an emergency starter after Triston McKenzie was a late scratch. That was Arizona's matchup, but Bieber-Henry is clearly Cleveland's game to win. That's why Arizona is 9.5 games better than Cleveland and yet is a money line underdog in this contest.

Cleveland is also hitting better than it has in previous weeks. Jose Ramirez homered off Gallen on Friday night and is seeing the ball really well. He should have a good night here against Henry of the D-Backs.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are playing like a true contender in the National League. Beyond that, they are getting contributions from a lot of sources. Yes, Corbin Carroll has been a game-changer for them, but this team is more than just its star rookie. The D-Backs do a lot of damage control in a lot of areas. Their bullpen imploded a lot last season. The pen isn't dominant this season, but it gives away fewer games. Noticeable improvements sometimes emerge when a team dramatically boosts its numbers, but in Arizona's case, it's also because the team doesn't unravel nearly as much as it did in 2022. That might not show up in the raw stats, but people notice.

Final Guardians-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are a quality team, but it's hard to look past the pitching matchup here. Take Cleveland.

Final Guardians-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5