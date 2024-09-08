ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The playoffs are just over three weeks away, and the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers know they will be playing baseball in October. The question is what seed each team will get. It is becoming increasingly likely that both teams will hold onto their division leads and get a first-round bye in the playoffs, skipping the three-game wild card series.

The Guardians lead the Kansas City Royals by four games in the loss column, 3.5 overall, with 20 games left to play. The Minnesota Twins are fading, now five games behind Cleveland. Minnesota and Kansas City play again on Sunday, so the Guardians know that even if they lose to the Dodgers, they won't lose ground to one of KC or Minnesota in the standings. Moreover, Cleveland just played seven games against the Royals, so Kansas City had its chance to gain ground and ultimately missed it. The Royals will need Cleveland to struggle down the stretch in order to have a chance. The Guardians have survived a number of crises and are still on course to win a division title. They are four games ahead of the Houston Astros for the No. 2 seed in the American League, which would give them a wild card bye.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League and all of baseball, at 85-57. With 20 games left, they are five games ahead of the San Diego Padres, six in the loss column, in the National League West. That's a hefty lead at this point in the season. The real race the Dodgers are involved in — at least, the race which is of greater significance than the battle with the Phillies for the No. 1 seed in the National League — is the fight with the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 2 seed, which — again — offers the wild card bye. LA leads 82-60 Milwaukee by three games. That's a meaningful lead, but not nearly as large a margin as the one the Dodgers have in the NL West. There is still plenty of work for the Dodgers to do if they want to avoid the wild card series.

Guardians-Dodgers Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty

Tanner Bibee (11-6) has a 3.56 ERA. He has been a dependable part of the Guardians' rotation this season, and his value to the team in 2024 becomes even greater when you realize that other starting pitchers such as Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen have mightily struggled to the point that they had to go to the minor leagues to work on technique and mechanics. Cleveland would not be leading the AL Central without Bibee's consistency.

It also has to be said that Cleveland's competent offense has enabled Bibee to win 11 of 17 decisions. The Seattle Mariners have pitchers with Bibee's 3.56 ERA — or something very similar — who have a losing record in win-loss decisions this year. The Guardians have given Bibee the run support his pitching has deserved.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 3 versus the Kansas City Royals: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 79 2/3 IP, 63 H, 26 R, 10 HR, 19 BB, 84 K

Jack Flaherty (11-6) has a 3.01 ERA. He has given the Dodgers what they have needed since coming to LA from the Detroit Tigers. He will definitely get the ball in the playoffs when the Dodgers start their October journey.

Last Start: Monday, September 2 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 61 IP, 58 H, 26 R, 11 HR, 13 BB, 75 K

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The pitching matchup is close, and after a flat performance on Saturday, the Guardians will be much sharper on Sunday.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Flaherty pitching well is something the Dodgers — and baseball bettors — can trust. Flaherty controlling the Cleveland offense is a likely scenario and the gateway to the Dodgers covering the spread.

Final Guardians-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is an even matchup. Stay away from this one.

Final Guardians-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5