A rare inter-league showdown will continue in the Bay Area as the Cleveland Guardians clash with the San Francisco Giants with postseason implications on the line. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Guardians-Giants prediction and pick will be revealed.

As it stands, the chances of the Guardians making the playoff field are dwindling exponentially. At the surface level, the once AL Central division-leading Cleveland Guardians have run into a brick wall and are now 7.5 games back of the Twins for first place. Overall, the Guardians gave lost seven of ten games and will need a miracle to get back in the playoff race. With the hopes of taking one game at a time, Cleveland will send out righty Cal Quantrill who is 2-6 with a 5.70 ERA on the year.

With last night's frantic victory in extra innings against the Guardians by a score of 5-4, there is no question that every win and game from here on out means the entire world for this organization. In fact, San Francisco enters their Tuesday scheduled clash with a 74-70 record and are only 1.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card slot. Simply put, the Giants need every game they can get. In line for the start will be LHP Sean Manaea who is an even 5-5 with a 5.00 ERA.

Here are the Guardians-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Giants Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-140)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:45 ET/6:45 PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The odds are certainly stacked against them, but then again they were able to play the Giants extremely tough last night in pushing San Francisco to the very brink. Still, like the similar theme that has happened all year long, the Guardians came up short.

However, it is a brand new day in an attempt to spoil the Giants' fun and chances of making the postseason, the Guardians must be more efficient when men are on base. When the dust settled in the 5-4 loss, it was Cleveland that stranded 12 runners and were 2-12 with RISP. For an offense that largely lacks firepower, the Guardians cannot afford to not take advantage of these opportunities.

More specifically, does Cleveland have what it takes to hold the Giants in check offensively? This does happen to be the best part of their team, so watch out for these arms to get off to a hot start and baffle the San Francisco bats if covering of the spread is going to occur.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

It all comes down to this Giants fans! With 18 games remaining and a playoff spot in reach, can San Francisco make another statement against a Cleveland squad that is quickly disappearing into irrelevance?

While the Giants have made it known over the past week or so that they aren't afraid to be comeback kids in multiple come-from-behind victories, San Francisco needs to find a way to be the first ones to strike like they did a night ago. With the Guardians' psyche continuing to go down the drain with each loss, the Giants could have an awesome opportunity to eliminate any confidence from that Cleveland clubhouse with a pair of crooked number innings versus Quantrill and company.

Most importantly, the Giants' best odds to cover in this one come from the bump. Just like previous seasons which happened to result in three World Championships, San Fran always knows how to pitch. This year, the Giants are an above-average pitching squad with a 4.07 team ERA while boating a 1.22 WHIP, which is good for the ninth-best mark in baseball. Indeed, Sean Manaea has found success at the major league level, and even though he has scuffled the past couple of seasons, don't be alarmed if the 31-year-old finds success against an underachieving Guardians lineup. Not to mention, but Manaea is allowed three runs or less in his last four appearances and seems to be trending in the right direction.

Final Guardians-Giants Prediction & Pick

With so much on the line, it is hard to imagine that Giants manager Gabe Kepler won't have his troops ready for a game that San Francisco has to have. In addition, the Giants are on a four-game winning streak and the Guardians are on a losing skid of their own. Alas, the Giants should have this one in the bag.

Final Guardians-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+116)