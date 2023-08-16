The Cleveland Guardians will finish their two-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. We are at the Great American Ballpark, sharing our MLB odds series while making a Guardians-Reds prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Guardians shut out the Reds 3-0 on Tuesday. Now, they will go for the sweep today. The Guardians started hot as Kole Calhoun singled to left to drive in two runs and give the Guardians a 2-0 lead. Later, the Guardians struck in the seventh inning when Steven Kwan clipped a single to left field to make it 3-0.

The Guardians did not need anymore because Logan Allen tossed six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out seven. Then, reliever Enyel De Los Santos struck out every hitter he faced in the seventh. Trevor Stephen tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Finally, Emmanuel Chase closed things out in the ninth. Graham Ashcraft pitched well for the Reds, going seven innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out two in defeat.

The Reds had some chances to score. Unfortunately, they could not capitalize. The Reds got a leadoff hit in the first inning when Kevin Newmar singled. However, Matt McLain flew out, Elly De La Cruz struck out, and Spencer Steer grounded out into a fielder's choice. The Reds had two runners on with no outs in the sixth. Sadly, Steer grounded out into a double play, and Henry Ramos struck out.

Noah Syndergaard will make the start for the Guardians today and comes in with a record of 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out five while getting his first win with the Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays. Andrew Abbott will start for the Jays and is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA. Also, he went 5 2/3 innings in his last outing while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here are the Guardians-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Reds Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-144)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: -9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 6:41 PM ET/3:41 Pm PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are persevering on offense but dealing with injuries. Significantly, they are 16th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, last in home runs, and 27th in slugging percentage.

But they have had to play without Josh Naylor, who has been out with a strained oblique that has sidelined him since August 2. Therefore, they are surviving with the players that are still on the field. Jose Ramirez is batting .284 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 69 runs. Likewise, Kwan is hitting .274 with five home runs, 41 RBIs, and 74 runs. These two have help from Calhoun, who they acquired to replace the injured Naylor.

But the Guardians will likely need to win low-scoring games to have a chance. Thus, they would like to replicate the win they had yesterday. It means they need Syndergaard to have another good game. Unfortunately, it has not been a good two years for Syndergaard, who has struggled in stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Guardians. He will need to locate his pitches and avoid mistakes.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they can string together some hits. Then, they need a solid outing from Syndergaard.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are finding ways to win, despite an inconsistent offense. Ultimately, they are 16th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, eighth in runs, 14th in home runs, and 14th in slugging percentage.

Steer is batting .272 with 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 56 runs. Meanwhile, McLain is hitting .294 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 55 runs. De La Cruz is batting .263 with 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 44 runs. Hence, these three make the Reds go, especially since they have been without Jake Fraley since August 4 and Jonathan India since July 30.

Abbott is quietly having a good season, marking himself among the best in this inconsistent pitching staff. Today, he hopes to replicate the efforts from his last start and hold down a weaker Guardians lineup.

The Reds will cover the spread if the core three players can produce at the plate. Then, they need another good outing from Abbott.

Final Guardians-Reds Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to trust the Guardians to string together any runs. Therefore, look for the Reds to bounce back.

Final Guardians-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+120)