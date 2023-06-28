Wednesday Night Baseball continues in the MLB as we bring you a prediction and pick for this matchup between rival teams in the American League Central. The Cleveland Guardians (38-40) will take on the Kansas City Royals (22-57) for the second game of their three-game series. The Guardians took the first game yesterday 2-1. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians-Royals prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Guardians are currently second in the AL Central and trail the leading Twins by just a half-game. They've had a lackluster season by their usual standards, but their division hasn't necessarily been the most competitive. They're 6-4 over their last ten games and are closing in on the Minnesota Twins fast. They have a big chance to sweep this series against their division's worst team and possibly take control of first place. Logan Allen (LHP) will be their starter.

The Kansas City Royals are currently in last place in the AL Central and sit 17 games back of the divisional lead. They're having a season to forget and lead the Oakland Athletics by just one game for the title of worst team in baseball. Surprisingly, they've managed to go 4-6 in their last 10 games with two wins coming against the Tampa Bay Rays. Playing at home, the Royals would love to steal a win against the Guardians as they continue to trade losses for wins. Austin Cox (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Guardians-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Royals Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -138

Kansas City Royals: +118

Over (9.5): -110

Under (9.5): -110

How To Watch Guardians vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have alternated wins and losses over the last four games but have a great opportunity to pick up some wins against this Royals team. They're playing better as of now in all facets of the game and will have the edge on the mound with their pitcher. Jose Ramirez continues to be their batting leader and will look to get hot after being dormant the last seven days. Look for him and Josh Naylor to get on the bag early and often in this game.

Logan Allen will get the nod behind his 3-2 record and 3.68 ERA thru 58.2 innings pitched. They've won the last five games he's pitched in and has been able to turn in solid performances each time out, including a 10 strikeout game just last month. They've haven't done well when listed as the favorites, going 14-31 on the season. They will, however, be facing the Royals and record more walks, hits, and runs than their counterpart. Look for the Guardians to once again capitalize on a favorable pitching matchup.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are having a dreadful season and would like to do everything they can to avoid being worse than the Oakland Athletics right now. Their last two wins, however, came against the Tampa Bay Rays and built a ton of confidence for them. Their bats have been dormant as they've managed just two runs over the last two games. Salvador Perez continues to be their most consistent bat and would like to see his teammates catch up to his production.

Austin Cox will be making his first start of the season as a relief pitcher. They've gone 1-4 in the last five games he's pitched and he hasn't been able to make a massive impact in their games. They're hoping that he can provide some support for their short-handed pitching staff. To win this game, the Royals will have to see a phenomenal performance from Cox coupled by a dry batting performance from the Guardians. As the underdog, the Royals are just 19-47 and will have to overcome some massive odds in this one.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Royals continue to be one of the worst teams in baseball and there's no reason to be backing them to any capacity. The Guardians should be motivated to win this series given their striking distance within first place of the division. For the prediction, let's go with the Cleveland Guardians to win the game on their runline.

Final Guardians-Royals Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+118)