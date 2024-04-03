The Cleveland Guardians will head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Target Field for the first of a three-game series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Guardians-Twins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Guardians are coming off a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Now, they must travel to Minneapolis to face the Twins before finally heading back to Cleveland on Monday for their home opener. The Twins are coming off a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Ultimately, they are back in front of their fans for their home opener, and they are ready to rock.
The Guardians went 7-6 against the Twins last season, including 4-3 in seven games in Minneapolis. Therefore, they hope to replicate that success and take the first game on a Thursday matinee.
Tanner Bibee will make the start for the Guardians and comes in with a record of 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his first start, lasting just four innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking five and eventually ending up with the no decision. Bibee is 0-0 with a 4.20 ERA over three career starts against the Twins.
Pablo Lopez will make the start for the Twins and comes in with a record of 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. Amazingly, he went seven innings while going seven strong innings while allowing just one earned run on four hits in a win over the Kansas City Royals. The only mistake he made was on a home run. Ultimately, he is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA with 19 strikeouts over four career starts against the Guardians.
Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline: +120
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 7.5 (-104)
Under: 7.5 (-118)
Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Great Lakes
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
When looking at the Guardians, the first thing to examine is their offense. Substantially, their offensive struggles failed them last season and it was one of the main reasons why they could not make the playoffs. In other words, the top four in this lineup must produce.
Steven Kwan is the first guy to look at. Significantly, he did well through the first six games of his season, batting .310 with one home run and three RBIs while also scoring six times. Kwan also already has a stolen base and will always be a speed threat on the basepaths. Likewise, Andres Gimenez has been solid through the first six games, batting .304 with five RBIs and six runs. But there have been some issues with Jose Ramirez. Through the first six contests, he was hitting just .241 with one home run, four RBIs, and six runs. The Guardians need Josh Naylor to produce. So far, through the first six games, he was batting .368 with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs.
The starting pitching has been solid. Additionally, the relievers have been stout, as the only true issues they endured this week were during the win over the Mariners. Keep an eye on how the starters do and what the score will be when the relievers enter the game.
The Guardians will cover the spread if their lineup can produce some runs. Then, after Bibee exits the game, the bullpen needs to pitch well.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Twins struggled over their first four games to score, averaging just 2.75 runs per game. Unfortunately, the offense has not generated the scoring they expected and might have some trouble against Bibee. They need their top guys to do well.
Edouard Julien is a solid hitter, as he hit .263 with 16 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 60 runs over 109 games in his rookie season. Now, the Twins need to see him do much more in this season as the key leadoff hitter. Alex Kiriloff is a gem in the lineup. Thus, expect him to try and get on base to set up the hitters behind him. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are the power hitters in this lineup. However, they are far too inconsistent and have not produced the results to start the season.
The Twins will cover the spread if they can generate some runs early and build a lead. Then, they need Lopez to replicate his performance and shut the door down.
Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick
The Guardians are a solid team that is trying to upend the Twins and make a division title run. However, the Twins will be at home and looking to make an impression. You should also consider the fact that the Guardians will be traveling from Seattle to Minnesota to play two straight daytime games. That might spell trouble for them. Conversely, the Twins do not have a long trip and also will have their ace on the mound. Expect the Twins to use all this and find a way to cover the spread.
Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+142)