We're set for another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming MLB slate as we'll head to the American League Central for a divisional matchup. The Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago White Sox for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick.

Guardians-White Sox Projected Starters

Ben Lively (RHP) vs. Jonathan Cannon (RHP)

Ben Lively (11-9) with a 4.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 108 K, 135.0 IP

Last Start: 9/4 @ KC (L) – 4.0 IP, 4 ER, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-7) with a 4.19 ERA, .246 OBA, 59 K, 68.2 IP

Jonathan Cannon (3-9) with a 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 K, 101.1 IP

Last Start: 9/4 @ BAL (W) – 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-4) with a 4.17 ERA, .242 OBA, 36 K, 54.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: -235

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians currently lead the AL Central by 2.5 games over the second-place Kansas City Royals. They hold the second-best record in all of the American League, going 6-4 in their last 10 games and improving their stock. Following a 1-2 series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they'll be happy to return against the White Sox with an opportunity to get some wins back on their record. Still, it hasn't come easy for them against Chicago this year as the season series remains tied 5-5. The White Sox have the worst record in baseball by a large margin, so these last three games are crucial for the Guardians in asserting themselves as the team to beat in the American League. They own three of the last four meetings, so expect their success to continue through these first two games.

The Guardians struggled from the plate last series and only notched two runs during their last two games. Steven Kwan has been their batting leader through this point of the season and will be the sparkplug in getting them on base and in scoring position. Jose Ramirez has cooled down a bit, but he's due for a big series and could get it against this White Sox bullpen.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago White Sox are currently last in the AL Central and continue to own the worst record in baseball. They've gone just 2-14 over their last 16 games, including a 12-game losing skid during that stretch. They've been eagerly waiting for the season to end for quite some time now as their focuses will shift to rebuilding this roster and fixing the organization behind it. They did win their last game against the Red Sox, scoring seven runs uncharacteristically and seeing five runs scored in the ninth inning. This ultimately broke the 2-2 tie as the White Sox avoided extra innings and another potential loss on their record. We've seen them upset teams throughout the year and five of their wins have come against this Cleveland team, so don't be surprised if we see the White Sox play another top team down to the wire.

Jonathan Cannon will hit the bump with a lackluster 3-9 record, but he managed a win for his squad his last time out against the Baltimore Orioles. He only allowed one earned run through five innings of work while seeing his bullpen finish the job in the later innings. His ERA has been slightly better at home this season and while just one start has resulted in a win, he should have confidence heading into this one following his last strong showing. He's not the biggest threat when it comes to striking out the side, but he could be able to force a night of groundballs and pop-fly's from this Guardians team that is struggling to scratch runs across.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While both of these teams are one the opposite side of the spectrum in terms of their overall records and positions in the standings, the Chicago White Sox have been a thorn in Cleveland's side and we have a 5-5 stalemate within this season series. While the White Sox managed to get the best of the Guardians early into the season, the Guardians have taken three of the last four meetings and will be looking to rebound after their previous series loss.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Cleveland Guardians finding this win and taking the lead in this series. While the White Sox have been tough all season against the Guardians, their current stretch of games isn't showing much evidence that they can sustain multiple wins during this series. Let's side with Cleveland to get the win here.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (-142)