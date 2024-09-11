ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the best in the AL Central against the worst as the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick.

Guardians-White Sox Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs. Davis Martin

Matthew Boyd (2-1) with a 2.20 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP

Last Start: Boyd went six innings, giving up three hits and a home run. They would give up just one run and take the win over the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Boyd is 1-0 on the road in two starts with a 3.18 ERA and a .171 opponent batting average.

Davis Martin (0-3) with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Martin went six innings giving up three hits and one walk. He would allow just one run, but take the no-decision as the White Sox lost to the Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Martin is 0-1 in four appearances and three starts with a 3.44 ERA at home this year. He also has a .257 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: -225

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: BSG:/NBCSCH

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians sit 14th in the majors in runs while sitting 22nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .271 this year with a .330 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 34 home runs this year, plus 106 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 36 bases and scored 101 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 29 home runs, 101 RBIs, and 76 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .288 this year with a .359 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, and has scored 78 times on the year.

Brayan Rocchio has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .400 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, a stolen base and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Andres Gimenez is hitting .280 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Lane Thomas. He is hitting .238 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. The Guardians are hitting .221 in the last week with six home runs and 18 runs scored in six games.

Current Guardians have ten at-bats against David Martin. All four guys who have faced Martin have a hit. Jose Ramirez is one for two with two RBIs and a walk. Meanwhile, Andres Gimenez and Austin Hedges both have one hit, while Steven Kwan has two.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way. He is hitting .244 with a .298 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 51 runs scored. Andrew Benintendi has also been solid. He is hitting .223 on the year with a .287 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .242 this year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has just eight home runs but has 41 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Andrew Vaughn has been the best bat as of late. He has been hitting .435 in the last week, scoring two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has hit .318 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Finally, Bryan Ramos is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The White Sox are hitting .260 in the last week with six home runs and 24 runs scored in six games.

Members of the White Sox have 45 career at-bats against Matthew Boyd. They have hit .333 against him. Andrew Benintendi is seven for 18 with a home run and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Nick Lopez is four for 15 with a home run and three RBIs. Further, Luis Robert Jr. is two for eight with two doubles and three RBIs.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Matthew Boyd has been started in his five starts this year. He has given up one run in four of five games while giving up three in the other. Further, the Guardians have lost just once when Boyd started. In that game, they lost after not being able to score a run against the Pirates and Boyd gave up just one run. Meanwhile, Davis Martin is 0-3 this year, but the White Sox are 0-8 when Martin appears in a game. The Guardians' offense has struggled some as of late, but with Boyd on the hill, they will get an easy win.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (-132)