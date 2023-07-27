The Cleveland Guardians are on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians started off their trade deadline antics by sending their shortstop, Amed Rosario, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for veteran pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Cleveland is still in second place in the AL Central, though. They are just two games back, and can definitely catch the Minnesota Twins if they make the right moves. Cleveland has won six of their last 10 games, including three straight series wins.

The White Sox are trending downwards after getting swept by the Chicago Cubs in a quick two game series. They also made a trade recently as they sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels in return for two minor leaguers. At the moment, the White Sox are on a five game losing streak, which is the longest in the MLB right now. Chicago will surely sell more players, so do not be surprised if they finish this series with a completely different team.

Tanner Bibee will get the ball for Cleveland while Dylan Cease starts for the White Sox.

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+164)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Bibee has been arguably the best pitcher on the Guardians this season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA, and 85 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched. Bibee has an oBA of just .225 this season, as well. Another thing Bibee does very well is limit the long ball. The rookie has allowed just seven home runs in 15 starts this season. The White Sox are not a very good hitting team, so Bibee should be able to shut them down in this game.

Bibee has been very good in July. He has made four starts, pitched 23 2/3 inning, allowed just 14 hits, struck out 27, and owns an ERA of 1.14. He went scoreless against the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, so he has been good against some good teams. If Bibee can continue his hot July, the Guardians will cover this spread with ease.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

For as good Bibee has been, a lot of his success comes when pitching at home. Bibee's ERA is nearly three runs worse when pitching on the road. If there is any time for the White Sox to hit off Bibee, it will be in this game. They still have their whole offense in tact, so Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert Jr, Tim Anderson, Jake Burger, and the rest of their lineup will be playing this game. If just two of those guys can have a good game, the White Sox will be able to keep this game close.

Despite the White Sox struggles, they are winning the season series against the Guardians 4-2. Chicago clearly plays well against the Guardians, and they will come ready to play in this one, as well. With Dylan Cease on the mound, their chances of winning have increased. Cease is now their best pitcher, and he has had a strong last two outings. If he can keep it up, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun pitching matchup between Bibee and Cease. When it comes down to it, I think the Under will be hit. With the Under hitting, it should favor the White Sox to cover the spread as they are the underdogs in this game. That is who I will roll with.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-200), Under 8.5 (-118)