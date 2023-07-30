The Cleveland Guardians are trying to salvage a series sweep as they take on the Chicago White Sox Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians are now 1.5 games back in the AL Central after losing on Friday and Saturday in this series. Cleveland is not far behind, but these are games they will have to win down the stretch if they want to catch the Minnesota Twins and win the division. In this series with Chicago, The Guardians scored six runs in the first game, but just two runs since. Those two runs have come on 15 hits, but because Cleveland lacks power, it is very hard for them to capitalize on anything. On the mound, the Guardians have not been awful, but they need to be a lot better with the lack of production from the offense.

After winning the last two games, the White Sox now hold a 6-3 regular season series lead over the Guardians. Chicago is struggling, but they are finding ways to beat one of the better teams in the AL Central division. The White Sox have started their sell-off as they have traded Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, and Dylan Cease so far. There are still a few names circulating, but as of right now nobody else has been traded. Chicago will no doubt have some new faces on the mound, but their lineup remains intact.

Aaron Civale will start for the Guardians while Michael Kopech takes the ball for the White Sox.

Here are the Guardians-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-White Sox Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+114)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Guardians vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Civale has been very impressive for the Guardians this season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and .212 oBA this season. He has been even better on the road. When pitching away from Progressive Field, his ERA drops to 1.97, his WHIP is just over 1.00, and his oBA drops to .205. The White Sox have been hitting a little better in this series, but Civale is the type of pitcher that can shut down an opponent. With his road stats, the Guardians have a great chance to win and cover the spread.

Civale in July has been unhittable, as well. He has thrown 31 1/3 innings in five starts, allowed just 20 hits, six runs, and struck out 21. When a pitcher is feeling it, it is very hard to hit off him. It is safe to say Civale has been feeling it for a while now. If he can keep pitching well, the Guardians wil cover the spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Simply, Chicago plays well against the Guardians. On the season, the White Sox are batting just .239. However, that average rises to .258 when playing the Guardians. .258 is not the best average, but it is a lot better than how they have been hitting against other teams. This will be the first time the White Sox face Civale, but with how they have been hitting against Cleveland, Chicago should not worry about much. If the White Sox can continue to hit the ball well and put up some runs against the Guardians, they will cover this spread.

Kopech has not been at his best this season, but that is because he gives up quite a few home runs. If he cuts down on the long ball, he would have an ERA under 4.00 for sure. The good news is the Guardians do not hit for power. Cleveland has the least amount of home runs with 79, which is 14 less than the next closest team. Kopech took advantage of this in his last start against the Guardians, as well. He went seven innings, allowed no runs on two hits and struck out nine. Because the Guardians do not go deep often, this matchup favors the White Sox.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a closer game. Kopech should be able to keep the Guardians off the board, but Civale should do the same on the other side. Because of this, I like the under to hit. With the under hitting, I think the White Sox keep it close if they do not win. I will take Chicago to cover the spread.

Final Guardians-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-137), Under 9 (-110)