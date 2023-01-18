Guild of Guardians reveals 16 exclusive esports-themed collectibles based on the world’s leading esports organizations including NAVI, T1, and NRG.

Immutable Games Studio enters a partnership with eight esports organizations to create 16 exclusive esports-themed collectibles for the upcoming mobile Web3 game Guild of Guardians, with each organization getting two. These organizations that have partnered with Immutable are Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid.

Each organization will be represented in-game by two different ‘Guardians’ that are obtainable as NFTs. The ‘Guardians’ are akin to hero characters that players will be able to play with in Guild of Guardians. These guardians can be found in the recently released teaser trailer by Immutable Games Studio.

Speaking about the partnership, Immutable Games Studio Chief Studio Officer Justin Hulog says: “This is a one-of-a-kind partnership that brings together the top esports teams and their fans from around the world, and introduces them to the Guild of Guardians ecosystem to players in an intimate and seamless way. By leveraging web3-native gameplay mechanics and technology, we can offer fans a different way to engage with their favorite teams, thanks to the utility and digital ownership rights provided by these next-gen collectibles.”

The World Esports Association Executive Board Chairman Pietro Fringuelli adds: “It’s exciting to have some of the most renowned esports brands deeply integrated into a game like Guild of Guardians. This offers a great opportunity by enabling closer interactions between fans and teams, and we can’t wait to see more possibilities like this emerge in the future.”

Guild of Guardians Esports Guardians NFT Sale Period: February 8, 2023 – February 15, 2023

The in-game collectibles will be on sale starting February 8, 2023, obtained through the purchase of random tradeable Guardian of Legendary rarity that is a part of the special Early Adopters collection. Each of these summons – 16,000 in total – will be available until February 15, 2023, or “as long as supply lasts.” Limiting the number of Guardians in an NFT ecosystem ensures that collectibles will not fall in value, but also has the negative effect of causing FOMO amongst gamers – feeling the pressure to purchase for the fear of missing out and never becoming part of what they view as something significant, with little regard to the actual utility they could receive from their purchase.

According to Immutable, the new Guardians will offer owners a wide range of utility with both in-game and out-of-game benefits, from playable, in-game experiences to early access to leaderboards and token rewards and generous prize pools, which Immutable says will be rolled out in a series of phases:

Phase 1: IP Integration – Guardians will natively be integrated into the GOG universe via playable characters after the Alpha release, with unique synergies for using certain combinations of Guardians in the same squad. Owning an esports hero will make it easier to earn additional esports content that is introduced in the future – such as team pets.

Phase 2: Leaderboard Competitions – Guild of Guardians will introduce a democratized esports system where anyone can participate and compete for leaderboard rewards as both individual players and guilds.

Phase 3: New Game Modes – Esports NFT holders will also gain access to special in-game rewards, unique synergies for using certain combinations of Guardians in the same squad, and out-of-game rewards such as unique merch opportunities and VIP access to upcoming events.

Guild of Guardians is an upcoming “squad-based action RPG” on mobile devices that is published by Web3 organization Immutable Game Studios. The game aims to give players ownership over the in-game items they purchase, allowing them to trade and transact using them on third-party markets on top of using them in the game either as cosmetics or as functional elements within the game world. While the aforementioned exclusive esports-themed collectibles are already slated to go on sale, the game itself does not have a set release date and is only slated to be “playable after the Alpha Release.”