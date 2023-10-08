Guillermo del Toro's highly-anticipated adaptation of Mary Shelley's ‘Frankenstein' continues to attract top-tier talent. In an exclusive Q&A session, the director revealed that he added Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz to the already star-studded cast.

“We're working on it. We start shooting in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it’s basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago. Now I'm brave or crazy enough or something, and we're gonna tackle it.” Del Toro announced.

Besides Waltz, there will also be Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth.

Now, adding Waltz to Del Toro's ‘Frankenstein' is not new to both parties.

Christopher Waltz previously collaborated with the director in “Pinocchio.”

The specific roles of the cast remain undisclosed, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project. But Waltz, specifically, excels in both villainous and likable roles.

Del Toro's passion for ‘Frankenstein' has been evident for years, as he considers it his favorite novel. With a track record of bringing depth to monstrous characters, like in “The Shape of Water” and “Pan's Labyrinth,” Del Toro is the ideal choice to breathe new life into this classic gothic tale.

The project is in development at Netflix, where Del Toro previously delivered “Pinocchio” and “Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.” Alexandre Desplat will compose the score, continuing their successful collaboration.

‘Frankenstein' is set to begin filming in February, creating high anticipation among film enthusiasts.