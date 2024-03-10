2023's not-so-indie game of the year Dave the Diver continues to receive new content even after one and a half years since its initial release, and now, a physical edition for the Nintendo Switch port of the game is coming, thanks to Arc System Works. This new “Anniversary Edition” of Dave the Diver comes with Guilty Gear -Strive- themed content.
New exclusive content for Dave the Diver will be arriving through its physical Anniversary Edition, coming out on May 30, 2024. The exclusive content includes customers cosplaying as fan favorite Guilty Gear -Strive- characters, a Guilty Gear -Strive- themed boat skin, and “The Disaster Of Passion” rhythm game. Furthermore, a digital art book is included in the package.
First released in June 2023, it's a bit weird to see Dave the Diver getting a May 30, 2024, release date for its “Anniversary” edition, a couple of weeks before its actual anniversary. It's also equally weird that the game is collaborating with Guilty Gear, of all IPs.
But this isn't the first collaboration that Dave the Diver has engaged with since it was first released. It has also done a collaboration previously with indie game Dredge, as well as Godzilla. We have a feeling that this latest collaboration won't be the last, given how Dave the Diver is still on its way to PlayStation this April.