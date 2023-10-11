Guinaifen is a 5-star Fire Hunt character coming soon to Honkai Star Rail. This cute street performer visiting the Xianzhou Luofu is sure to light a fire in everyone, including her enemies. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Guinaifen, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Guinaifen Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Guinaifen, we will be sure to update this guide. Guinaifen will be available during the second half of Version 1.4. Make sure to get her then.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Guinaifen Abilities Overview

We already talked about Guinaifen's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire Nihility character. The Path Of Nihility focuses on applying debuffs on the enemy, and Guinaifen does this by applying Burn stacks on the enemy, as well as another special debuff. Guinaifen's Basic Attack, Standing Ovation, deals Fire DMG to a single enemy. Her Skill, Blazing Welcome, deals Fire DMG to a single enemy, as well as those adjacent to the target. This has a chance to apply Burn on the hit enemies.

Her Ultimate, Watch This Showstopper, deals FIre DMG to all enemies while dealing additional damage to those who already have Burn stacks. Her Talent, PatrAeon Benefits, has a chance of applying the Firekiss debuff on enemies who take Burn DMG while Guinaifen is on the field. Each stack of Firekiss increases the DMG they take. Finally, her Technique, Skill Showcase, allows her to attack an enemy while on the overworld. Once battle starts, Guinaifen deals Fire DMG to a random enemy four times, with a chance of applying Firekiss on them.

Guinaifen Traces Priority

When leveling her Traces, focus on improving her Skill first, as it increases the DMG the skill deals, as well as the Burn DMG enemies receive. Then, level her Ultimate, to increase the DMG it deals, as well as the additional DMG enemies with Burn take. Next, level her Talent to increase the additional DMG enemies take from each Firekiss Stack. Finally, level her Basic Attack.

For the Major Traces, try to get High Poles first, then Walking on Knives, and finally Bladed Hoop.

Guinaifen Light Cones Guide

Solitary Healing: Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. When the wearer uses their Ultimate, increases DoT dealt by the wearer by 24%/30%/36%/42%/48%, lasting for 2 turn(s). When a target enemy suffering from DoT imposed by the wearer is defeated, regenerates 4/5/5/6/6 Energy for the wearer.

This is a good F2P 5-star Light Cone for Guinaifen as it increases the damage of her Break Effect Burn, while also increasing the DoT she deals whenever she uses her Ultimate, which you will likely use often. The Energy regen slight helps in this.

Patience Is All You Need: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24%/28%/32%/36%/40%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8%/5.6%/6.4%/7.2%/8%, stacking up to 3 times. If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60%/70%/80%/90%/100% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).

This is a good alternative 5-Star Light Cone, but only if you do not currently have Kafka. This is good because it increases Guinaifen's DMG, while also increasing the amount of DoT debuffs Guinaifen applies on enemies.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts: Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. When the wearer attacks DEF-reduced enemies, regenerates 4/5/6/7/8 Energy.

This Light Cone increases the chance for Guinaifen's Burn to land on enemies, making it a more reliable source of damage. The Energy regeneration is also good, but you'll have to partner her up with a DEF-reducing character such as Pela. The only downside of this Light Cone is that if you missed the event, you won't be able to get this Light Cone.

Eyes of the Prey: Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% and increases DoT by 24%/30%/36%/42%/48%.

This is a better alternative to Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, as it also increases the DoT that Guinaifen deals with her Burn.

Good Night and Sleep Well: For every debuff the target enemy has, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%, stacking up to 3 time(s). This effect also applies to DoT.

This Light Cone is especially good if you are running a full Nihility DoT team (Kafka, Sampo, etc) as it is very easy to stack debuffs with them. This easily lets you stack the increased DMG to up to 72%.

Guinaifen Relics Guide

4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging

Increases Fire DMG by 10%.

Increases the wearer's Skill DMG by 12%. After unleashing Ultimate, increases the wearer's Fire DMG by 12% for the next attack.

This is currently the best Relics build for Guinaifen as it increases the Damage she deals in her entire kit. The Fire DMG improves all her abilities, the Skill DMG increase is pretty good as you'll be using it often, and the additional Fire DMG from using her Ult is good as well, especially if you can reliably use her Ultimate a lot.

4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

ATK increases by 12%.

The wearer's SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%.

If you are still in the process of farming pieces of Firesmith of Lava-Forging, then this Relic build can be a good stop-gap for Guinaifen until you get the right pieces. Again, don't farm for this if you don't have it. Just use the bits you get from farming Echoes of War and use your Trailblaze Power to farm the other Relics instead.

2-piece Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise

Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 10%. Meanwhile, the wearer's ATK increases by an amount that is equal to 25% of the current Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum of 25%.

This is a good Planar Ornament build for Guinaifen as it increases the chance of her Burn applying. The additional ATK from the additional effect is also good, but it does need you to be lucky with your substat rolls.

2-piece Space Sealing Station

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

If you think you won't be lucky with your substat rolls, then Space Sealing Station is a decent alternative to Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise. The 24% increase in attack is really good as her entire kit scales off of ATK.

Guinaifen Team Guide

Nihility DPS Team: Guinaifen, DoT Nihility, Asta, Flex

A Nihility DPS team that focuses on applying DoTs is the best way to utilize Guinaifen. The second DoT Nihility character can either be Kafka or Sampo, as they both bounce off of other debuffs. Kafka can immediately trigger the DMG of all DoTs on the enemy, while Sampo can increase the DoT enemies take. Asta is a good support for Guinaifen thanks to her Ignite Trace, which increases the Fire DMG the team does. Lastly, the Flex can be either a healer like Bailu or Luocha, or a Preservation character like March 7th or Fu Xuan to keep the team alive.

Nihility DPS Dream Meme Team: Guinaifen, Sampo, Kafka, Luka

This is a meme team that does not have a lot of survivability and is very skill-point-hungry, but can quickly take down enemies from the sheer amount of DoTs the player can apply to them. Additionally,a s mentioned above, Kafka can immediately trigger the DMG from all DoTs on an enemy, so if all four of the members of this team apply DoT on the enemy, the damage Kafka's skill will deal will be very, very big.

That's all for our guide on Guinaifen's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Again, Guinaifen will be available for drawing during the second phase of Version 1.4. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.