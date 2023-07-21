Less than a year after its initial release, Gundam Evolution announce that it was shutting down and that they were ending live service in a few months.

We have an important announcement regarding GUNDAM EVOLUTION. Please refer to the official website for announcement regarding service schedule and update information. https://t.co/8OdQt0qgaf #GUNDAMEVOLUTION #GUNEVO pic.twitter.com/dd8GNBzbGO — GUNDAM EVOLUTION (@gundamevolution) July 20, 2023

On their Twitter account, Gundam Evolution announced that it had an important announcement about the game, which they uploaded on their official website. There, they opened their post with words of thanks, thanking players for their continued support. The Executive Producer for Gundam Evolution, Kazuya Maruyama, then announced “the conclusion of Gundam Evolution.” According to the post, the game would shut down on November 29, 2023, at 5:00 PM PST.

Maruyama explained the reasoning behind why they were shutting down Gundam Evolution:

We wanted to create a title that brought FPS fans and Gundam fans together. We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam FPS game that could be played globally.

Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players.

We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point. At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players.

They did, however, mention that although the game was ending, updates will still keep coming to the game until its end in November. They also released their full roadmap for the months leading to the game's official end:

July 26, 2023, 6:00 PM PDT Ending sales of EVO Coins They did note that although sales and purchases of Evo Coins will stop, players can still use the ones they currently own. Ending sales of EC Pod Limited Ending updates to EC Pods, CAP Pods, and Ticket Pods

August 23, 2023, PDT Season 6 Update They will be releasing one new unit and two new maps

October 25, 2023, PDT Season 7 Update They will be introducing one new unit and one new map

November 29, 2023, 5:00 PM PST End of Service



Additionally, they announced that they will be holding a Mission Briefing Final on July 21, 2023, at 11:00 PM PDT. There, they will be announcing information regarding the new units, as well as various other upcoming content. Players will be able to watch this livestream on Gundam Evolution's official YouTube channel.

That's all the information we have about Gundam Evolutions plans of ending its live service. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.