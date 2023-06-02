Gunna, the Atlanta rapper, has broken his silence on the snitch allegations surrounding his involvement in the YSL RICO case, The Fader reports. After taking a plea deal in December to avoid jail time, Gunna faced backlash and accusations of cooperating with prosecutors. However, he released a new track titled Bread & Butter where he addresses the situation head-on.

This new Gunna song is fye there’s no way I was gonna stop listening to his music 😮‍💨

pic.twitter.com/8h6r2uSx39 — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) June 2, 2023

In the song's chorus, Gunna acknowledges the financial losses, mental health struggles, and dissolved friendships he has experienced: “Yeah, I'm right back and I lost mad commas/I had been down bad inside a dark tunnel, yeah/F*** them boys, I found out who my real partners.”

Gunna doesn't hold back in targeting his own lawyers on the track, expressing his frustration with the court process. He accuses them and the district attorney of being deceitful: “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on 'em… Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky sh**, I fell for it.”

In his previous statement from December 2022, Gunna emphasized that when he joined YSL in 2016, he didn't view it as a gang but rather as a collective of individuals with shared artistic aspirations. He described his focus in YSL as entertainment and expressed his deep appreciation for the association with YSL music.

Gunna's new song provides a glimpse into his perspective on the situation and his frustration with the snitch allegations. By addressing the issue directly in his music, Gunna is asserting his innocence and pushing back against the narrative that has been circulating in the rap world.

It remains to be seen how Gunna's response will be received and whether it will sway public opinion. Nonetheless, “Bread & Butter” marks a significant moment in Gunna's journey as he uses his music to express his truth and defend himself against the snitch allegations that have threatened his career.