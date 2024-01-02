Guy Fieri and sons Hunter and Ryder prove they're the family that inks together...

Guy Fieri and his sons Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 18, are proving that they're the family that inks together, after the trio revealed their new tattoos in a New Year's Instagram post.

With the caption “Happy New Year from the Fieri's” Guy, Hunter and Ryder all showcase their new arm ink front and center for the world to see. Guy Fieri, no stranger to upper arm tattoos, appears to have added his sons' initials “HR” near his right elbow joint, below his already crowded biceps ink.

Older son Hunter went with an upper arm image of a skull wearing a chef's hat above the words “Kulinary Gangsta,” referencing the lucrative family biz.

And younger son Ryder opted for an artistic design highlighting their last name “Fieri” in a fiery font.



It seems like the apples might not have fallen too far from the tree for Guy Fieri, the breakout Food Network star and host of the mega-popular Diners, Drive-ins and Dives franchise. Hunter is already following in his culinary family's footsteps, as a fellow chef and restauranteur. Ryder is still in school, but has also appeared with his dad across his Food Network programs.

Fans of the Fieri's seemed on board with the new ink, judging by social media reactions. Although one commenter did question, “Is mom ok with that? 😮” since Guy's wife of 28 years and mom to Hunter and Ryder, Lori Fieri, is noticeably absent from the picture. (Although perhaps she's the photographer.)

Regardless, besides the trio of tattoos, the famous father and sons are also making quite a fashion statement by rocking socks with sandals, and crocs with sandals in the holiday pic.

It seems the Mayor of Flavortown is making a play for political office in Fashiontown as well, with Guy Fieri and sons Hunter and Ryder showing off their custom tattoos and signature style.