She might be excited, but Gwen Stefani is also a bit overwhelmed by the upcoming reunion

In a recent revelation, Gwen Stefani shared insights into the surprising No Doubt reunion at Coachella after almost 10 years of hiatus. Following the bombshell announcement, Stefani expressed her excitement about the unexpected reunion, emphasizing the spontaneity of the decision, per People. The announcement video, dropped just hours before the Coachella 2024 lineup revelation, hinted at the band's first live shows since their last performance together in 2015.

Stefani, the iconic vocalist of No Doubt, mentioned the exhilaration of watching the internet explode with excitement from fans. The reunion, which materialized quickly, holds a special place for Stefani as her favorite kind of occurrence. Reflecting on the overwhelming positive reception, she admitted to feeling “completely overwhelmed” by the warm response and the anticipation building around No Doubt's return.

The band, which reunited in 2012 for the release of their sixth album “Push and Shove,” has been on a hiatus with members focusing on solo endeavors. While Stefani, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young have not disclosed whether the reunion is a one-off for Coachella or part of a broader tour, Stefani emphasized the gratitude for their unexpected and amazing career.

Gwen Stefani expressed the sentiment of getting back on stage with the band, stating, “It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect.” The singer highlighted the band's journey, having spent nine years together before achieving mainstream success with “Just a Girl,” emphasizing that their initial goal wasn't to gain fame.

As the anticipation continues to build, Stefani conveyed both excitement and butterflies, emphasizing that the upcoming reunion in 2024 is set to be an amazing experience for the band and their devoted fanbase.