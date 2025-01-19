The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Baltimore Ravens as both teams' quarterbacks are in talks for the MVP award for their stellar seasons. Earlier in the season, the Bills faced the Ravens and fell 10-35 but Allen is confident that they are more prepared this time.

“I think we’ve grown quite a bit since that game. Learned a lot from those moments,” Allen told media about the upcoming matchup.

Well, it's also possible that Allen might have his No. 1 supporter in the stands tonight –his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld. The last game that the Oscar-nominated actress attended was the matchup with the Bills and the Denver Broncos last week. The Bills nominated over the Broncos winning 31 – 7. Video footage of Steinfeld enjoying her time with other NFL girlfriends and wives surfaced online.

“We love ourselves a humble Queen,” one fan commented about the actress.

“Buffalo’s Queen looking classy today, Go Bills!!,” another fan cheered on Steinfeld as they jokingly used her new moniker.

“Idk who’s luckier, Hailee or Josh,” a fan responded about the couple's relationship.

Just in case Steinfeld does make it to the game tonight, she has the perfect jack to wear. The “Hawkeye” actress was seen in a custom Bills jacket created by Bleached by Abigail Lee.

In a screenshot of the designer's Instagram Story, the bomber jacket is majority black with red and blue stripes on the sleeves, and the Bills logo on the right side of the chest. On the back, there is a huge No. 17 — Allen's jersey number — with “Mrs. Allen” written in script on top of it.

The jacket was a Christmas gift from Allen.

While it would be great for Allen to have Steinfeld attend, she has not given an update on if she will.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Relationship

Steinfeld and Allen began dating in 2023 after the quarterback and his ex-girlfriend of more than 10 years broke up. The couple keeps their relationship private but in November 2024 they announced that they will be getting married on Instagram.

According to PEOPLE the couple and their families are excited for their journey together.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source says. “Their families are thrilled.”

In Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, they spoke about their engagement and the days leading up to it. She asked him what was “the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged,” which was on Nov. 22.

He replied, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”