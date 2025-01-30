ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov kicks off the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Jamal Pogues. Abdelwahab was successful in his UFC debut only to have his win overturned to a No-Contest meanwhile, Pogues got back on track with a unanimous decision his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Abdelwahab-Pogues prediction and pick.

Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0, 1 NC) was victorious in his UFC debut against Don'Tale Mayes but it was quickly overturned after he failed a drug test where he was hit with a 6-month ban from the UFC's anti-doping program. Now, he will be looking to get his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Jamal Pogues this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Jamal Pogues (11-4) got back on track against Thomas Petersen in his last fight after suffering his first defeat in his UFC career against Mick Parkin. Now at 2-1 in the world's largest MMA promotion, Pogues will be looking to extend his winning ways and continue his way up the heavyweight rankings when he steps inside the octagon this weekend.

Here are the UFC Saudi Arabia Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Saudi Arabia Odds: Hamdy Abdelwahab-Jamal Pogues Odds

Hamdy Abdelwahab: -115

Jamal Pogues: -105

Over 2.5 rounds: -250

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

Why Hamdy Abdelwahab Will Win

Last Fight: (NC) Don'Tale Mayes

Last 5: 3-0, 1 NC

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Hamdy Abdelwahab is poised to secure a victory over Jamal Pogues at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, leveraging his powerful striking and elite Greco-Roman wrestling background. Abdelwahab, an Olympic wrestler and undefeated mixed martial artist (3-0, 1 NC), has demonstrated a knack for finishing fights, with all three of his wins coming via KO/TKO. His striking accuracy (52%) outshines Pogues' 44%, and he lands more significant strikes per minute (3.87 vs. 3.36), showcasing his superior offensive efficiency. Additionally, Abdelwahab’s wrestling pedigree gives him a decisive edge in grappling exchanges, as he averages three takedowns per 15 minutes with a 75% success rate.

While Pogues will aim to exploit his reach advantage and drag the fight into deeper rounds, Abdelwahab’s explosiveness and ability to dictate the pace make him the favorite. If Abdelwahab can impose his wrestling and land heavy strikes early, he is likely to overwhelm Pogues and secure another knockout victory.

Why Jamal Pogues Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Thomas Petersen – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Jamal “The Stormtrooper” Pogues is poised to secure a victory over Hamdy Abdelwahab at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, leveraging his impressive striking accuracy and evolving grappling skills. Pogues, standing at 6'3″ with a 77-inch reach, has demonstrated remarkable striking efficiency in his recent UFC outings. His ability to land significant strikes with precision, evidenced by his 52.8% striking accuracy against Thomas Petersen and 62.% against Josh Parisian, gives him a distinct advantage in the stand-up game. Moreover, Pogues' well-rounded skillset is reflected in his professional record of 11-4-0, with 4 wins by knockout and 1 by submission, showcasing his ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground.

While Abdelwahab boasts an Olympic wrestling background, Pogues has shown significant improvement in his takedown defense and ground game. Pogues' experience in the UFC, having fought top-tier competition, will prove invaluable against the relatively new UFC entrant Abdelwahab. With a UFC record of 2-1 and 45 minutes of Octagon time under his belt, Pogues has acclimated well to the pressures of fighting on the biggest stage in MMA. His ability to maintain composure and execute his game plan over three rounds will be crucial in outworking Abdelwahab and securing a decisive victory on the scorecards or potentially finding a late stoppage as his opponent tires.

Final Hamdy Abdelwahab-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap to kick off UFC Saudi Arabia as both of these heavyweights will be looking to get a statement win when they step inside the octagon this weekend. Abdelwahab looked like a promising fighter in his UFC debut but that was short-lived after his failed drug test meanwhile, Pogues has the potential to move up the rankings with another win this weekend. This fight boils down to who can implement their gameplan as Abdelwahab will be searching for the takedowns early and often while Pogues will want to keep this fight on the feet where he can outstrike Abdelwahab.

Ultimately, Pogues has shown stellar takedown defense during his time so far in the UFC and while Abdelwahab is a high-level wrestler, Pogues should make him work early for those takedowns which should pay dividends later in this fight as Pogues picks Abdelwahab apart down the stretch to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Hamdy Abdelwahab-Jamal Pogues Prediction & Pick: Jamal Pogues (-105), Over 2.5 Rounds (-250)