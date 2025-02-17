Last week, Hampton University joined Virginia State University as the newest HBCU to attain Research 2 (R2) status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Hampton University now joins 139 institutions nationwide, including less than 15 HBCUs, that have achieved this status. The university has met several strict requirements to achieve R2 status, including spending a minimum of $5 million on research and awarding more than 20 research doctorates annually.

“Elevating Hampton Excellence,” the university's 10-year strategic plan, places a high priority on research expansion, academic excellence, and institutional advancement. One of the main elements of this plan was achieving Research 2 status.

“This is a transformative, defining moment for Hampton University,” said University President Darrell K. Williams. “Achieving Research 2 status reflects our unwavering dedication to academic excellence, groundbreaking research, and the expansion of opportunities for our students and faculty. This milestone strengthens our position among the nation's leading research institutions and enhances our ability to make a meaningful impact through scholarship and discovery.”

Research institutions are ranked according to the volume and scope of their research activity by the Carnegie Classification system. Hampton's expanding research business is signaled by the Research 2 status, which also makes it more eligible for competitive government funding, draws top-tier professors, and gives students more opportunities to engage in practical research.

This accomplishment is especially noteworthy in the HBCU community, where institutional classifications and research money are crucial for promoting innovation and furthering social and economic advancement. Despite making up only 3% of American colleges and universities, HBCUs are responsible for 25% of Black STEM graduates, underscoring their crucial role in diversifying research areas. Hampton University is better equipped to influence the upcoming generation of Black scientists, researchers, and academics because of its Research 2 status.

Last week, Howard University recently achieved Research One (R1) status, making it the first HBCU to do so. The university has been working to achieve R1 status since last year. Howard held R1 status back in 2005 but lost the designation when the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education implemented a stricter criteria.

“This designation highlights the tremendous progress Hampton has made in research and innovation,” said Dr. Neelam Azad, vice president for research. “Our faculty and students are engaged in groundbreaking research with real-world impact. Achieving Research 2 status is a significant breakthrough that not only expands our research capacity but also enhances our ability to secure funding and drive transformative advancements in critical fields of study. This achievement emphasizes our commitment to innovation, discovery, and academic excellence.”