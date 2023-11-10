On November 5-7, Hampton University hosted the bi-annual HBCU Entrepreneur's Week on campus, providing its facilities for all the events

This week, Hampton University hosted the bi-annual HBCU Entrepreneur's Week from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7. The Virginia Workforce Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (VWIEC) put on the event on the HBCU's campus.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the week kicked off with a Sneaker Ball at the Historic Post Office in the city. Attendees showed up in their best shoes for a night of music, entertainment, and most importantly, networking.

“The Sneaker Ball is the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, showcase your style, and celebrate the vibrant HBCU community,” said the Eventbrite for the Ball.

Additionally, on both Sunday and Monday, panel discussions and workshops took place on Hampton University's campus. The discussions between both days tackled topics such as “Tech Tools for Small Businesses” and “Entrepreneurial Mindset: Nurturing Resilience and Creativity.” The workshops focused on “Building Agile and Resilient Teams” and “The Art of Remote Collaboration.”

Dr. Glenda Evans is the executive director of VWIEC. She expressed her excitement about the events before the program's commencement.

“We are excited to host this year's HBCU Entrepreneurs Week,” she said. “We encourage existing entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to engage in the Fall Conference and learn how to develop and run successful businesses.”

The HBCU Entrepreneur's Week was not available just to those in attendance at Hampton University. The event was also live-streamed, giving prospective entrepreneurs around the country a chance to gain wisdom through the panel discussions and workshops.

The press release of the event gave further detail into the goal of the program.

“The mission of HBCU Entrepreneur's Week is to provide unparalleled interdisciplinary entrepreneurship experiences, opportunities, resources, and support to HBCU students, alumni, faculty, and staff.”