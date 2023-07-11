Hamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa lock horns in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Spartans are the champions of Malta last season. With a favorable result against Birkirkara in a club-friendly game, Hamrun is hoping to build on its seven-game unbeaten run and take this win in the first leg.

Maccabi captured its 15th Israeli Championship, besting 13 other teams in the domestic league. With just two wins in five friendly games since June, the Greens are hoping to make it to the next round of this competition.

Here are the Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa Odds

Hamrun Spartans FC: +750

Maccabi Haifa: -330

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -140

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Hamrun Spartans vs. Maccabi Haifa

TV: Paramount+,ViX, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, TVMSport+

Stream: Bet365

Time: 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT

Time: 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT

Why Hamrun Spartans Can Beat Maccabi Haifa

On Tuesday, the Centenary Stadium will witness the showdown between Hamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie.

Hamrun Spartans earned their place in the first round of the qualifiers as the champions of the Maltese Premier League. They emerged as one of the major clubs in Malta, with their title-winning campaign led by Tas-Sikkina in the 2022-23 season. Amassing an impressive 22-3-1 record resulting in 69 points from 26 matches, they finished a remarkable 19 points clear of second-placed Birkirkara. As a result, Hamrun Spartans enter the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign in the first qualifying round.

Tas-Sikkina have a rich history in Maltese football, having secured the Maltese Premier League title on nine occasions. While they were a dominant force in the 1980s, they endured a 30-year drought before reclaiming the championship in the 2020-21 season. They continued their success by clinching the title once again in the previous campaign. Despite their domestic achievements, Hamrun Spartans have struggled to make an impact in European competitions. They reached the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season but have not competed in the UEFA Champions League since the 1991-92 season when it was still known as the European Cup.

In their first preseason match against Birkirkara, Hamrun Spartans secured a 2-0 victory. Roko Prsa opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and Jonny doubled the lead in stoppage time. With a healthy roster, manager Luciano Zauri aims to maintain the team's winning momentum as they venture into European competition.

Entering the Champions League for the first time, Ta' Werwer may experience nerves ahead of the game. Their lack of previous experience at this stage of the competition, having only participated in the Conference League qualifiers last season, adds to the pressure. Fortunately, coach Luciano Zauri has no injury concerns within the squad.

The Hamrun Spartans squad features former Italy international goalkeeper Federico Marchetti, although he is likely to start on the bench, with Henry Bonello taking his place between the sticks. The team's new signing, Uros Djuranovic, could make his competitive debut. Elvis Mashike Sukisa led the squad last season with 18 goals while Henry Bonello was a force in the backline with league-leading 15 clean sheets. Midfielder Matthew Guillaumier was also a two-time Player of the Month recipient last season and will be making an impact for the squad.

Why Maccabi Haifa Can Beat Hamrun Spartans

Maccabi Haifa is aiming to make a return to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League but must first navigate their way past Hamrun Spartans. As Israeli Ligat Ha'Al champions, Maccabi Haifa qualified for this stage of the competition.The Greens won the 2022–23 Israeli Premier League title, finishing the season with 81 points from 36 matches, seven points ahead of second-placed Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

This marked Maccabi Haifa's third consecutive championship success following their triumphs in 2021 and 2022. Under Messay Dego's guidance, Maccabi Haifa competed in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season, as well as the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. They believe they have a good chance of progressing through the qualifying rounds and reaching the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season.

When playing away from home, Maccabi Haifa has shown defensive vulnerability, which Hamrun Spartans could potentially exploit. Maccabi Haifa's recent friendly match ended in a 1-0 defeat against Austrian side St. Polten. Their last competitive outing saw them comfortably win 5-0 at home against Hapoel Jerusalem in May. Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Maltese champions can draw inspiration from their memorable 3-3 draw against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade in last year's UEFA Europa Conference League playoff.

Maccabi Haifa is aiming to reach the group stages of the Champions League for the second consecutive year. As one of Israel's top clubs, Maccabi Haifa regularly participates in major European competitions. They frequently secure the championship in Israel and have had several outstanding players in their history. Maccabi Haifa has high expectations of reaching the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the current campaign.

The only player missing due to a concussion is Sun Menahem. Players like Erik Shuranov, Pierre Cornud, and Lior Refaelov are expected to start for Maccabi Haifa. Frantzdy Pierrot finished the previous season as one of the squad's top scorers with nine goals and had a positive end to the campaign. Pierrot is likely to be a key player once again, leading the squad from the start. Midfielder Omer Atzili led the team with 26 goals in all contests, followed by Tjaronn Chery, Dean David, Mohammad Abu Fani, and Dia Saba. American goalie Josh Cohen had 11 clean sheets for the Greens.

Final Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa Prediction & Pick

Hamrun will certainly show their competitive drive as they take on Maccabi. However, the Greens' experience will be shown on the pitch, which will be too much for the Ta' Werwer to handle.

Final Hamrun Spartans-Maccabi Haifa Prediction & Pick: Maccabi Haif (-330), Over 2.5 goals (-140)