In a heart wrenching video posted earlier today, Hank Green revealed he has lymphatic cancer—a cancer of the lymphatic system. He shared a bit about what the cancer is, and why it’s both “good news and bad news,” and his plans regarding work.

Hank Green calls himself the “goofy science guy” and that’s still who he is. He has a shared YouTube channel, Vlogbrothers, with his brother, novelist John Green, and co-created the informational series called Crash Course. Hank’s crash courses specialize in the more scientific, mathematical field while John takes up the humanities and liberal arts.

Hank shared he has Hodgkins Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. According to Mayo Clinic, “In Hodgkin’s lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body.” That’s exactly how he found out too. Hank went to his doctor with worries of swollen lymph nodes, and from there he found out the truth.

On the bright side, Hodgkins is one of the most treatable cancers. “It responds very well to treatment, [and] the procedure to get there is fairly well known,” he said. He also shared he has a friend, who’s been in remission for ten years with the same cancer. Hank said it’s been nice having that “in his back pocket” for emotional support.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for his job, he’s continuing to make content, but on his own pace. He operates on an obligatory basis, he shared. But after collecting advice from friends and family and those who have gone through something similar, he’s definitely going to take his time with it. The reason he’s going to keep creating is because it helps him process what he’s going through.

Hank wrapped up his video with a few requests. He doesn’t want any healthcare advice or non-mainstream ways of treating cancer. He’s got that covered already. The attitude “let’s fight this thing together” isn’t his thing either. To him, resign through this is about “good science, good healthcare, good outlook, good attitude, and chance.”