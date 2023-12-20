Hannah Jump sets a new three-point record for Stanford women's basketball, sparking celebrations and team pride.

Hannah Jump, fifth-year guard for Stanford women's basketball, etched her name in the record books by becoming the university's all-time leader in 3-pointers during a game against UC Davis on Wednesday.

Jump surpassed the previous record set by her former teammate Kiana Williams, achieving 313 career 3-pointers. The milestone was reached in the first quarter of the ninth-ranked Cardinal's 92-52 victory, where Jump also contributed 10 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

A Chronicle All-Metro player at Pinewood-Los Altos Hills, Jump hit her 300th career 3-pointer in November against Albany. With an average of just over two 3-pointers per game in her career, she now eyes the Pac-12 record of 373 held by Sydney Wiese of Oregon State. Despite playing fewer minutes per game than Williams in her career, Jump has emerged as the Cardinal's minutes leader this season.

The celebration of Jump's record was both heartfelt and team-centric. Williams, who now plays for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA, congratulated Jump through a pre-recorded video message. Meanwhile, Jump's current teammates cheered enthusiastically from the bench while she herself credited those teammates for her success.

“There's been so many great 3-point shooters to come through here,” Jump said, draped in a towel after having water dumped on her in celebration in the locker room, as reported by Marisa Ingemi of the San Francisco Chronicle. “So to hold our record is really special, but I definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my incredible teammates. I think a lot of my shots come from all of them. So whether it's screens or passing, I'm just so grateful to be able to play with all these special girls and be able to hold this record, it's great.”

Head coach Tara VanDerveer praised Jump’s achievement, highlighting the legacy of great 3-point shooters at Stanford and expressing gratitude for Jump's decision to return for another season.

“It's an incredible accomplishment considering all the great 3-point shooters we've had at Stanford, Kiana being the latest one,” VanDerveer said. “We're really glad Hannah came back, she is special to our team.”

Jump’s rise as a regular starter last season has been a key part of her success. In the game that clinched her record, other team members also shined, with Cameron Brink leading the scoring with 21 points and Kiki Iriafen posting a double-double.