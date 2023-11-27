Mother Witch Hannah Waddingham said she's very interested in reprising her role in the next Hocus Pocus movie... with a song.

Although Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham was only in one scene at the start of Disney's Hocus Pocus 2, fans have been clamoring for her reappearance in the third movie.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Waddingham said she hasn't been asked to be in Hocus Pocus 3.

“I love that there’s been all this talk, and I’m here for it,” she said.

“I feel like I just barely, barely scratched the surface or put half an eyelash on for her. I feel like there is far more for the Mother Witch to cause magnificent mayhem,” the Ted Lasso star continued.

The film's screenwriter said that Hannah Waddingham's character as Mother Witch is that mother. In the sequel Mother Witch gave the Book of Spells to the young Sanderson sisters.

Waddingham said she's interested in reprising the role.

“I would be so down for that. I mean, for one, Salvador Perez’s costume needs another trot out for sure, and my cape that I wouldn’t let them cut, definitely needs another swish,” she stated.

“And she needs a song, P.S.,” Waddingham added.

Hocus Pocus 2 was released 29 years after the first one. The sequel featured the return of the Sanderson witches, Winifred or Winnie (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) to Salem after having been accidentally brought back to life using a Black Flame candle.

In the 1993 movie, the Sanderson sisters disintegrated to dust. However, in the sequel's post-credit scene, it is revealed that there is a third Black Flame candle, paving the way for the sister-witches to return… and a third movie.