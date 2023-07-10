Harry Styles is the latest victim of the Bebe Rexha concert-throwing trend. During his trip to Vienna for his Love on Tour, as he walked along the stage, he was hit in the face with a flying object. Although he's visibly in pain, he kept walking off the stage, per TMZ.

For Harry Styles' Love on Tour, the love wasn't in the air. After his performance, he walked along the stage where an object hit him around his left eye. Immediately, he put a hand up to his face, doubled over, and paused. For a moment it looks bad, and the cheers around him turn to concern. Instead, he shook off the pain and kept walking.

Styles isn't a stranger to interacting with objects tossed on stage—think the iconic pink feather boa tossed on stage or the pride flag he waved around. He's also been hit before in the face with a bag of Skittles. But this trend has taken a dark turn with the number of celebrities hurt or injured by tossed objects.

It became more obvious when Bebe Rexha was hit in the face during her concert in New York City. While performing her song, a cell phone hit her in the face immediately pausing the show. After crumpling over in pain and being escorted to get medical attention, she needed stitches to repair the wound.

Following her was Kelsea Ballerini who also got struck with a flying bracelet. Afterwards, she told her audience she wanted to make a safe space for her performance. Drake was also hit with a cell phone, but he thankfully wasn't injured. He didn't address the trend either.