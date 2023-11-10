Harry Styles sported a brand new buzz cut look as he attended a recent U2 Sphere show with Taylor Russell.

Showing up in Style

TMZ broke the images of Styles and Russell at the U2 gig. Sources added that they were with friends and even took part in a dance circle toward the end of the show.

Notably, Styles was sporting a buzz cut. All of his hair was shaved and this was a brand new look for the “As It Was” singer.

TMZ didn't indicate which night this took place. Perhaps it was during the November 1 concert when U2 frontman Bono sang a snippet of Styles' “Sign of the Times” during “All I Want Is You.” There have also been rumors that Styles has been offered a chance to play the Sphere back in January. Maybe he wanted to check out the high-tech venue himself before committing.

Harry Styles is coming off his biggest tour to date, the “Love on Tour” concert tour. It ran from September 4, 2021 until July 22, 2023 with seven legs and 169 shows. Good to see him enjoying his time off before perhaps playing the Sphere himself.

U2 is the first act to open the Sphere. Their residency, U2:UV Acthung Baby Live at Sphere, kicked off on September 29. It is commemorating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the first time. They utilize the world's largest screen to their full advantage, combining surreal visuals with timeless songs. As of now, they will close out the residency on February 18, 2024.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere will resume on December 1.