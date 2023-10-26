Comedian Hasan Minhaj responds to a September New Yorker profile that alleged he fabricated elements of stories during his stand-up.

He hasn't mentioned anything in detail until now, as he put, in “the most Hasan Minhaj way possible: a 20-minute deep dive with graphics and excessive hand motions,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hasan Minhaj addresses the New Yorker article

“There were omissions and factual errors in The New Yorker article that misrepresented my life story, so I wanted to give people the context and materials I provided The New Yorker with full transparency,” Minhaj said.

His video provides more context on three stories from his stand-up act that The New Yorker claimed were fabricated. They include being rejected from prom due to racism, run-ins with undercover enforcement surveilling the Muslim community, and an at-home anthrax scare.

Hasan Minhaj Offers Detailed Response to New Yorker Story: "It Was So Needlessly Misleading"(Exclusive) https://t.co/SaaPfxys2H — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2023

“With everything that's happening in the world, I'm aware even talking about this now feels so trivial. But being accused of ‘faking racism' is not trivial. It's very serious, and it demands an explanation,” the comedian added.

Regarding some stories from his standup, the comedian does admit that he embellished the one about being harassed by law enforcement and the anthrax scare. That said, he claims he has an artistic license for his act.

He said, “In my work as a storytelling comedian, I assumed the lines between truth and fiction were allowed to be a bit more blurry.”

“And I totally get why a journalist would be interested where that line sits,” he added.

Regarding the video, Hasan Minhaj ends it with, “So I appreciate you watching, I take the note, and I hope to see you at the next show.”