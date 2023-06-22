In an enlightening question and answer game, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian dished on whether or not they've ever joined the Mile High Club. They also answered some other risqué questions, which followed a more sexual theme, per E! News. Their answers may surprise you.

The game had Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber taking turns asking each other questions. One of these questions was about smoking marijuana on a plane. The SKIMS mogul asked Bieber, who's married to Justin Bieber, “Have you ever joined the Mile High Club?”

Without shame or pause, 26 year old model answered “Yes,” to which Kardashian replied, “Samsies.”

Kardashian's response didn't surprise Bieber, as she said she felt like she didn't even “need to ask [her] that.” For a moment, Kardashian was confused and a bit suspicious, “Why do you not need to ask me that?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This question prompted a laughing response from Bieber: “because you own a plane!” But it's not what Kim expected her to say, replying with a laugh, “I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you're a w***e.'”

From there, The Kardashians star and the model took turns answering steamy questions about their sex lives while playing a drinking game called Who's In My Bathroom, a YouTube series by Bieber. Bieber asked Kardashian if she had a preference between angry sex or makeup sex, which the reality star answered candidly.

“Makeup sex,” the 42-year-old said. “Isn't that like the best? Because it's like you missed each other, and you're passionate and you are making up.”