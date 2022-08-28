The San Francisco 49ers got embarrassed in a 17-0 road loss to the Houston Texans on the road last Thursday, thus spoiling the Niners’ chances for a preseason sweep. Nevertheless, that barely would have moved the needle in any direction for the 49ers, who will still enter the upcoming 2022 NFL regular season as one of the teams to watch. If anything, the loss to the Texans only gave 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel a reason to clown an opponent.

Here’s Deebo Samuel calling out Texans cornerback Steven Nelson who posted a highlight of his job covering the Niners’ versatile weapon in the aforementioned preseason contest.

Deebo had a message for Steven Nelson after the Texans’ corner posted a highlight of himself matched up with Samuel 👀 [via @19problemz IG] pic.twitter.com/sWbI8pkOVP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 27, 2022

There’s a reason why the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a massive contract extension last July, and there’s also a reason why Steven Nelson was re-signed by the Texans to a two-year deal back in April. But between the two of them, it’s easy to determine who deserves it more to brag over their body of work on the football field in the NFL. That being said, there’s really nothing wrong about Nelson celebrating his success in the limited time he matched up against Samuel. That still counts and for the Texans, seeing Nelson gain more confidence from his encounter with Deebo Samuel can’t be a bad thing for their defense that ranked just 27th in 2021 with 26.6 points allowed per game.

Samuel just couldn’t let this one go by without him hitting back. At the end of the day, the NFL is a dog-eat-dog world.