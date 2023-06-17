The Hawaii Rainbow Raiders look to produce better results than they did in 2022. We are here to share our college football odds series, make a Hawaii over-under win total prediction and pick for the 2023 season.

Hawaii went 3-10, including 2-6 in the Mountain West Conference. Now, they hope to produce significantly better results than they did in the 2022 campaign. They started their season by falling 63-10 to Vanderbilt. Then, they suffered a 49-17 thrashing at the hands of Western Kentucky. It did not end there, as they fell 56-10 to Michigan. Finally, they ended the losing streak by defeating Duquesne 24-14. But they fell 45-26 on the road against New Mexico State.

The struggles continued in a 16-14 loss on the road to San Diego State. However, they bounced back for their second win of the season as they defeated Nevada 31-16 at home. But they fell back to their losing ways the following weekend with a 17-13 loss on the road to Colorado State. Next, they fell 27-20 to Wyoming. Hawaii then suffered a 55-13 loss to Fresno State on the road before falling 41-34 to Utah State. Conversely, they defeated UNLV 31-25 at home before falling 27-14 to San Jose State to end the season.

Hawaii did not see any of its players go in the NFL Draft. However, they did see a few sign with teams as undrafted free agents. Offensive lineman Ilm Manning signed with the San Francisco 49ers and has a chance to make the roster. Meanwhile, wide receiver Zion Bowens signed with the Washington Commanders. Tight ends Caleb Phillips and Jordan Murray got minicamp invites to the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 3.5 wins: -110

Under 3.5 wins: -110

Why Hawaii Can Win 3.5 Games

The bar is not high for Hawaii. However, they only need one more win to beat the spread. It ultimately means they have a good chance to do that. Remember, three of their losses were by seven-or-less points. There is hope for the Rainbow Warriors.

Sophomore running back Tylan Hines will power the offense. Significantly, he rushed for 634 yards and two scores in 2022. Expect him to get more opportunities and improve his marks. Likewise, wide receiver Jonah Panoke will return. Panoke suffered a season-ending injury in 2022. Therefore, expect him to try and get back the production he gave in 2021. Offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa also returns and will look to make an impact on the line by opening lanes while also protecting the quarterback.

But the heart of this Hawaii team is the defense. Ultimately, senior defensive back Cam Stone transfers over from Wyoming. Stone had 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2022. Thus, expect him to make an impact with his new team. Defensive lineman John Tuitupou, linebacker Logan Taylor, and safety Peter Manuma all return and will play integral roles in the defense in 2023.

Hawaii will win four games behind an improved defense. Additionally, they will welcome two key players back from injury, which should help them overcome their issues this year.

Why Hawaii Can Not Win 3.5 Games

The most important position in football is still the quarterback. Unfortunately, Hawaii did not have a productive quarterback in 2022. The Rainbow Warriors expect more out of the position. Thus, they must see some improvement.

Brayden Schager passed for 2,348 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Therefore, he must find a way to get the ball into the endzone more. Hawaii needs Schager to take strides this season to have a chance. Ultimately, there are no signs that it is happening.

Running back Derdick Parson is gone. Therefore, someone has to replace his production. He rushed 187 times for 830 yards for 11 scores. Significantly, that will be difficult to emulate. Hawaii also lost Bowens. Ultimately, he had 35 receptions for 494 yards and four scores. The Rainbow Warriors must replace his production. Thus, someone must step up and fill the void.

Hawaii also plays in a tough Mountain West Conference. Thus, they must compete with Fresno State, San Jose State, San Diego State, and UNLV. Can they beat their rivals from the Mountain West Conference?

Hawaii will not win four games because there are still too many issues with the quarterback. Thus, it will be difficult to win with a struggling quarterback.

Final Hawaii Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Hawaii is still at the bottom of the barrell in a tough conference and have numerous rivals. Thus, it will be a challenge for them to win four games in the 2023 season.

Final Hawaii Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 wins: -110