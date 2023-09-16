The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college football odds series for our Hawaii Oregon prediction and pick. Find how to watch Hawaii Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks got past Texas Tech last weekend in Lubbock, in the kind of game which creates all sorts of conversations early in a college football season. One could say it's a good win because winning in Lubbock at night is not easy. The crowd was raucous. Oregon trailed for portions of the game. It was not a smooth performance for the Ducks, but they won on a night when they were not at their best. They beat a Big 12 team, as opposed to a small-conference cupcake. They scored 38 points and did not allow Texas Tech to take control in the fourth quarter when the outcome hung in the balance.

One could also say it was a bad win because Texas Tech lost to Wyoming and is 0-2, a subpar team. Texas Tech doesn't have the elite quarterback play which belongs to the Pac-12 teams Oregon will soon face. Oregon's defense was very inconsistent and does not inspire a lot of confidence right now. This was a bad win for the Ducks.

So, which is it? The Ducks have to look sharper against Hawaii to send the right message not only to the nation, but to themselves. They know that Colorado and Deion Sanders are coming to Eugene one week from this coming Saturday. It's time to ramp up and improve.

Here are the Hawaii-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-Oregon Odds

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: +38.5 (-115)

Oregon Ducks: -38.5 (-105)

Over: 69.5 (-104)

Under: 69.5 (-118)

How To Watch Hawaii vs. Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

Why Hawaii Could Cover the Spread

The Oregon Ducks will be looking ahead to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, who visit Autzen Stadium on September 23. Oregon will be so immersed in preparation for Coach Prime that it will neglect this game against Hawaii and go through the motions at half-speed. This is exactly the kind of scenario in which a mediocre Hawaii team can cover the spread on the road against a nationally-ranked Oregon team. Hawaii has already covered the spread as a road underdog this season, losing by seven to Vanderbilt when it was an underdog of 17 to 18 points.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks know they need to perform better heading into the hyped game against Colorado. The Ducks know that Colorado is the shiny new toy in the Pac-12, and they know that game is really important for their season, but they also know that if they want to be in the best possible position to beat Colorado, they need to play really well against Hawaii this week. Hawaii lost by 13 to Stanford in a game it trailed by 21. If Stanford could get a 21-point lead on Hawaii, Oregon can get a 51-point lead on Hawaii. The gulf in talent between these two teams is enormous, and that should show up in this game.

Final Hawaii-Oregon Prediction & Pick

The Oregon offense should be able to score at least 60 points against Hawaii's defense. Unless Hawaii can score at least 28 points, Oregon is likely to pile up enough points that it can cover the spread. A 63-24 Oregon win is a very realistic score.

Final Hawaii-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -38.5