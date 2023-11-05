Iowa placekicker Drew Stevens sails game-winning 53-yard field goal through uprights and into bleachers in win at Wrigley

Iowa and Northwestern battled it out in a defensive slugfest at Wrigley Field Saturday, and the Hawkeyes were able to come away with a hard-fought 10-7 triumph when placekicker Drew Stevens drilled a 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

Iowa’s kicker hit Steph Curry’s ‘Night-Night’ celebration after his game-winning kick 😅 pic.twitter.com/27GnkfzqW6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Stevens winning kick sailed into the famed ball park's bleachers, and then he borrowed from basketball's Steph Curry with his famed “night-night” celebration by resting his head in his hands.

Offense was difficult for both teams to come by throughout the game. The two Big Ten teams battled through a scoreless first half before each team was able to score one touchdown in the second half.

The Hawkeyes got on the board in the third quarter when quarterback Drew Hill rolled out and hit Addison Ostrenga with a 2-yard touchdown pass. The score came shortly after Anterio Thompson blocked Hunter Renner's punt.

The Wildcats tied the game late in the 4th quarter after A.J. Henning took a short punt and returned it 23 yards to the Iowa 21. Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan hit Cam Johnson with a 5-yard TD with just 1:50 remaining in regulation.

Prior to Northwestern's tying touchdown, the Wildcats had a first-and-goal from the Iowa 2-yard-line late in the 3rd quarter. The Wildcats were unable to finish the drive as the Iowa defense stuffed 4 consecutive running plays

The two teams appeared headed to overtime, but the Hawkeyes were able to muster some late offense that put them in a position to attempt the game-winning field goal. Stevens was lined up in the center of the field and his kick sailed through the uprights and over the fence for the winning points.