Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Atlanta Hawks have shifted their focus to the offseason after losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Hawks took the Celtics to six games, but did not have enough to win the series.

Trae Young was brought up in trade rumors during the series. However, Young played exceptionally well, and the Hawks will likely look to keep building around him now. Young is a talented scorer and playmaker. The knock on Young’s game is his defense, as teams attack him at will, especially in the playoffs.

The addition of Dejounte Murray last offseason gave him a defensive running mate in the backcourt. Young and Murray didn’t have the best season in year one playing together, but they showed flashes.

It’s also key to note that head coach Quin Snyder will get his first full season with the team after becoming the coach in the middle of the year. Snyder will be able to implement more of his gameplan next season.

Atlanta has different avenues they could take as they look to upgrade their roster. With that said, here are the two best trades for the Hawks using the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2. Hawks trade for T.J. McConnell

Atlanta could trade the 15th overall pick and a salary filler to the Indiana Pacers for McConnell.

The Hawks could use an upgrade at backup point guard. Young is a great offensive point guard, while Murray has transitioned to shooting guard. Murray does run some backup point guard minutes when Young is off the floor. However, they could use a true backup point guard that is an all-around player.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McConnell would fit this role to a tee. He is a great playmaker and defender that would be an ideal backup behind Young. While McConnell is not a star by any means, he is elite in his role as a backup point guard. The Hawks need to add depth to their rotation, and McConnell would be an excellent fit.

1. Hawks trade for Norman Powell

The Hawks could use the 15th overall pick and John Collins to land Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. Collins has long been in trade rumors, and the Clippers could use an upgrade at power forward. Collins would be a good fit next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They would also get a draft pick, which would help them add a young player. Los Angeles hasn’t had many draft picks since trading a ton away to acquire George.

For Atlanta, they get their sixth man and bench scorer. Powell is also a quality defender and would fit well in the Hawks’ system. He averaged 17 points per game this season, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.

His ability to score and space the floor makes him an ideal fit for the sixth man role for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic declined his player option and is headed for free agency. It seems unlikely that he will re-sign, making this a more pressing need to address.

The Hawks need another scoring punch in units with Young and Murray off the floor. Powell would give them the versatility to do this and help them compete in the Eastern Conference next season.

Atlanta has some decisions to make this offseason. If they decide to continue building around Young, these are two trade targets they could pursue with the 15th overall pick.