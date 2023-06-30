The Atlanta Hawks made their moves in the 2023 NBA Draft. They selected Michigan's Kobe Bufkin at 15th overall and Penn State's Seth Lundy at 46th overall. In this article, we delve into these intriguing picks, examining the potential impact of these players and providing an outlook for the Hawks in the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season. Additionally, we address a possible mistake made during the draft, analyze the team's current roster, and highlight the key areas the Hawks need to focus on for success.

Two Intriguing Rookies

Kobe Bufkin and Seth Lundy possess unique qualities that could greatly contribute to the team's performance in the upcoming season.

6'4 guard Kobe Bufkin brings his scoring ability and athleticism. He displayed impressive statistics during his sophomore season at Michigan, averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Bufkin is anticipated to be a valuable scoring option off the bench for the Hawks, adding firepower to their lineup.

Kobe Bufkin lands at #8 on my rankings after being one of the big risers this college season and carrying it over into the pre-draft stage. One of the best at-rim finishers, off-ball movers, and point-of-attack defenders in the class. Strong chance he goes top 10 on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/y70yn9fP3O — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 21, 2023

For his part, the 6'6 Seth Lundy brings his shooting prowess and versatility to Atlanta. These make him an intriguing prospect. In his senior season, he averaged 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 triples per game. Lundy has the potential to be a solid rotation player, providing scoring and rebounding off the bench.

These young talents both offer promise for the Hawks in the upcoming season. While Bufkin's scoring ability makes him an exciting scoring option off the bench, Lundy's versatility and rebounding skills make him an explosive addition. Their contributions will play a crucial role in the Hawks' continued growth in 2023 and beyond.

The Hawks' Season

The Atlanta Hawks concluded the 2022-2023 NBA season with a 41-41 record. They won their play-in game and earned the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Yes, they were eliminated in the first round by the second-seeded Boston Celtics. Still, the season showcased the potency of their vaunted backcourt tandem composed of Traey Young and Dejountae Murray. Together, those two averaged 52.2 points per game in the playoffs.

Looking forward to the 2023-2024 season, the Hawks aim to maintain their core roster while integrating Bufkin and Lundy. Despite not making significant moves during the draft or trades, the Hawks feel confident they did well. Building on their previous success, the team remains determined to continue their ascent in the league.

That said, now let's look at the one big mistake that the Hawks may have made in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Potential Mistake

One potential oversight in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks was their decision not to engage in any trades to enhance their roster. There were numerous trade rumors involving key players like John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, the Hawks opted to stand pat and refrain from making any moves. This lack of action could be perceived as a missed opportunity, particularly if the team encounters difficulties in the upcoming season and could have benefited from additional talent.

Of course, days after, the Hawks finally pulled the trigger on a deal involving Collins. They sent Collins to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. Could they have gotten more for Collins during draft day? We kinda think so, as the Hawks could have leveraged the atmosphere of fluidity and tension permeating throughout the draft to potentially get more in return for the 25-year-old big man.

Right now, however, the Hawks remain tied to Hunter and, more importantly, to Bogdanovic's $68 million extension. That's still some ground to cover as they try to shore up their depth chart this preseason. Remember, too, that while both Hunter and Bogdanovic are in the rotation, Bufkin and Lundy may not get the burn they need to make a major impact.

Looking Ahead

As the Hawks gear up for the 2023-2024 season, they maintain their current roster while incorporating the talents of Bufkin and Lundy. To solidify their position among the top teams in the East, the Hawks must focus on defensive strategies that prevent opponents from dictating the game. By honing their defensive prowess and leveraging the talent of their roster, the Hawks could potentially solidify their standing as contenders.

Truthfully, the Atlanta Hawks' selections in the 2023 NBA Draft offer promising potential for the team. While Bufkin's scoring prowess brings an extra dimension to their bench, Lundy's versatility and rebounding skills bolster their rotation. The Hawks' decision not to engage in trades during the draft could end up as a potential mistake. However, only time will reveal the true impact of their choices.

With the upcoming season on the horizon, the Hawks are poised to build upon their previous accomplishments. Their performance last season demonstrated their capabilities. Now they must focus on solidifying their position among the Eastern Conference's elite teams. As the Hawks embark on the 2023-2024 NBA season, their young talent and existing roster provide a foundation for continued growth and success.