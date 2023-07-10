The Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA season epitomized the textbook definition of the word mediocrity. The Hawks finished the regular season with a sub-par 41-41 record, just the seventh-best in the Eastern Conference. And after winning their first play-in game against the Miami Heat — who would go on to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA Finals — to secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in six games in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

While the series with Boston did go six games, it never felt like that close of a series and one the Hawks could win. The Atlanta Hawks got blown out by the Celtics in Games 1 and 2. Plus, some luck certainly factored into the Hawks forcing a Game 6, as the entire Celtics team collectively laid eggs in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of Game 5 after being in control for the majority of the game.

The Atlanta Hawks' 2022-23 season was certainly underwhelming, but a productive free-agency period could have helped fans forget about the season that was. Unfortunately, though, the Hawks have lost more than they've gained in free agency so far.

Aaron Holiday (Houston Rockets) has found a new home with another NBA franchise, and the Atlanta Hawks have yet to make an addition to their roster via free agency, which is a bit puzzling since this Atlanta team, as currently constructed, is lacking players with one very important skill. With all of that said, let's take a look at one big mistake that the Atlanta Hawks made in NBA free agency:

1 big mistake by Hawks in 2023 NBA free agency

Not adding a three-point shooter to their roster

It may confuse some folks to see the Hawks' failure to add a three-point shooter to their roster in free agency listed as their biggest mistake. After all, the Atlanta Hawks have not just one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the NBA today but one of the most lethal in the history of the game in Trae Young, on their roster. He has limitless range on his shot and is comfortable shooting the ball from deep off the catch and off the bounce.

But just because the Hawks had one historically talented three-point threat didn't mean they were a good three-point shooting team in the 2022-23 season. In fact, they were one of the worst three-point shooting squads in the league this season from a collective standpoint.

The Atlanta Hawks finished among the bottom-ten teams in the NBA for the 2022-23 regular season in both three-pointers made (10.8) and percentage (35.2%). Plus, three members of their rotation shot 30% or lower from deep on the season.

One player who would have made a lot of sense for the Hawks as a free-agent target is forward Torrey Craig. Craig shot the ball with terrific efficiency from deep with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. He converted an impressive 39.5% of his three-point shots on 3.2 long-range attempts per game.

At this juncture, only time will tell if the Atlanta Hawks will stand pat with their current roster or decide to add more players via free agency. But what's already abundantly clear is that the Hawks should have been much more aggressive in adding a proven and efficient three-point shooter to their roster.