The Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 NBA season was, more or less, the textbook definition of mediocre. The Hawks finished the regular season with a sub-par 41-41 record, just the seventh-best in the Eastern Conference. And after winning their first play-in game against the team who would later represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals in the Miami Heat to secure the seventh seed in the East, the Hawks lost to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics in six games in the first round of the postseason.

The series with Boston went six games, but it wasn't as close of a series as the length of it indicates. Some luck certainly factored into the Atlanta Hawks forcing a Game 6 in the Boston series, as the Celtics' entire team collectively laid an egg in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of Game 5 after being in control for much of the contest.

The Atlanta Hawks' 2022-23 season was certainly underwhelming, but a productive free-agency period could have helped fans forget about the season that was. Unfortunately, though, the Hawks have been inactive in free agency thus far.

The Hawks have yet to sign a free agent this July, which is a bit puzzling since there's one glaring hole on this Atlanta team as currently constructed. With all of that said, let's take a look at the biggest need that the Atlanta Hawks must address after the first weekend of 2023 NBA free agency:

Biggest need Hawks still must address after first weekend of 2023 NBA free agency

Three-point shooting

It may confuse some folks to see three-point shooting listed as Atlanta's biggest need. After all, the Atlanta Hawks have one of the most lethal three-point shooters in the NBA in Trae Young. He has unlimited range on his shot and is a threat to score the ball from deep as soon as he crosses half-court. So the Hawks couldn't possibly need more three-point threats, right? Wrong. While the Hawks do have an elite long-range sniper in Young, they were one of the worst three-point shooting squads in the league this season from a collective standpoint.

The Atlanta Hawks were among the bottom-ten teams in the NBA during the 2022-23 regular season in both three-pointers made per game (10.8) and three-point percentage (35.2%). Plus, three members of their rotation shot below 30% or lower from three on the season.

There aren't a whole lot of quality three-point shooters left on the free agent market, but one who would fit great in with the Atlanta Hawks is Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. Williams has shot 40.3% from deep over his last two seasons on 3.5 attempts per contest. He would be one of the best three-point shooters on the roster from day one.

And while Grant Williams' ability to space the floor is alluring, he brings more to the table than just three-point shooting. He's also a switchable defender who has the foot speed to stick with guards on the perimeter and the strength to battle with big men in the post.

All in all, it's unfortunate that the Atlanta Hawks weren't more active during the first weekend of free agency, but they still have plenty of time to make a move. And the Hawks would be wise to acquire at least one proven three-point shooter before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.