The Atlanta Hawks are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are not having a good season. They are 12-17, and have lost the last two games. Trae Young is dealing with a shoulder sprain, so he is questionable to play in this game. However, he leads the team with 28.3 points per game, and 11.2 assists. Clint Capela is averaging a double-double with 12.0 points, and 10.7 rebounds per game. Dejounte Murray is the second leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, and he leads the team with 1.6 steals per contest. Along with Young, Jalen Johnson is also questionable. De'Andre Hunter just had wrist surgery, and he will be out for at least two weeks.

The Bulls are playing a lot better recently. They are 13-18 this season, and they have won six of their last 10. With that, they have snuck into a play-in game spot, but there is still plenty of season left. DeMar DeRozan is the leading scorer on the team with 22.3 points per game. He also leads the team with 5.4 assists. Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points, and 10.4 rebounds. However, Vucevic is questionable in this game with a left adductor contusion.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta is one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. Their defense lacks, but they do their best to pick it up with their scoring. The Hawks score 122.7 points per game to go along with a the third-most field goals made per game. Atlanta pushes the pace, and they tend to benefit when they face slower teams. However, with their fast pace, Atlanta tends to lose assignments on defense and sacrifice their defending. If Atlanta can play a little better defense in this one, they should be able to cover the spread with their scoring.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have been a much better team without Zach Lavine. That is not saying the Bulls are better off without him, but the stats prove they are playing better right now with him being out. Without Lavine, the Bulls average 114.9 points per game, 26.2 assists, and they shoot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are 8.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.5 percent better than their numbers with Lavine. The Bulls need to continue playing well without Lavine if they want to cover this spread.

Coby White has stolen the show with Zach Lavine out. He is averaging 23.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. However, what is really impressive is his 45.3 percent three-point percentage. In the games without Lavine, White makes 4.1 threes per game. He has been able to keep the Bulls in games, and he needs to do so in this game, as well.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Trae Young is questionable and might sit out. That is a massive hit for the Hawks. Even if Young plays, he is dealing with a shoulder sprain. The Bulls could be without Vucevic, but Andre Drummond is a suitable replacement for a game. Because of the Hawks' struggles on defense, I am going to take the Bulls to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -1.5 (-110), Under 233.5 (-110)