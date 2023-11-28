The Atlanta Hawks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as the NBA In-Season Tournament continues! This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hawks are 8-8, but they have lost six of their last 10 games. The Hawks are led by Trae Young, and he is having another All-Star season. He is averaging 26.5 points, and 10.4 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is having a great season behind the Young. Murray is scoring 20.0 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. Clint Capela is almost averaging a double-double while four other players are averaging more than 10 points per game.

The Cavaliers have won six of their last 10 games, and they are 9-8 on the season. Donovan Mitchell is one of the better scorers in the NBA. He is scoring 27.0 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Mitchell is also averaging 1.8 steals per game. Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley are also having good seasons. Mobley is averaging a double-double through the first 17 games of the season. Jarrett Allen has been a solid backup for Mobley, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Cavaliers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4 (-112)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are the second-best scoring offense in the NBA. They average 123.6 points per game, and are well ahead of the third-best team. Atlanta is eighth in field goal percentage, eighth in three-point percentage, and fifth in free throw percentage. The Hawks have found a way to score no matter where they are on the court, and they need to continue that in this game. Cleveland is just middle of the pack when it comes to defense, so there is a chance for Atlanta to have a big game. If they can do that, the Hawks willl cover the spread.

One thing the Cavaliers struggle at on defense is closing out on shooters. Cleveland allows the sixth-highest three point percentage in the NBA. Atlana is eighth in three point percentage heading into this game. If the Hawks can knock down their shots from the perimeter, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

You can expect a high-scoring game because the Hawks do not defend the ball well. That is the reason they are just hovering arond .500 for the year. A team that scores as much as the Hawks should not have a record as bad as them. They do, though, and the Cavaliers need to take advantage. Atlana allows 121.1 points per game this season on 49.1 percent from the floor. The Hawks will struggle with the Cleveland offense. The Cavaliers may need to slow down the pace a little bit, but they can easily cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

To be simple, I expect the Cavaliers to cover this spread. They are going to prove to be too much for the Hawks to contain. I expect Cleveland to come out and cover the spread at home in this game.

Final Hawks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -4 (-112), Under 237.5 (-110)