The Atlanta Hawks are where no NBA team wants to be, mired in mediocrity having won 43 and 41 games respectively over the last two seasons before being knocked out relatively comfortably in the opening round of the playoffs. Trae Young is not quite leading them to the Promised Land just yet, but with a backcourt of he and Dejounte Murray, the impressive Onyeka Okungwu at center and a few other decent pieces, there's some scope for them to improve if they choose to take that route rather than blowing it all up.

With the roster in its current state, the Hawks badly need a couple of things: defense and shooting. What team doesn't want more of those things, but Atlanta in particular needs them. They're a bad defensive team – they were 22nd in the league this season – and they took the third lowest number of threes in the league while still ranking 21st in three-point percentage. Better shooting will help the Hawks to make the most of Young's playmaking ability, while his presence defensively means that they can ill afford any other defensive liabilities.

So, a shooting defender it is. With their first selection coming at 15 they won't have their pick of the bunch, but there are still a couple of names who could fit the bill. Here is a last-minute 2023 NBA Draft prediction for the Hawks' number 15 pick.

Hawks select Cason Wallace with pick No. 15 in the 2023 NBA Draft

A 19-year-old freshman out of Kentucky, Cason Wallace could be a solid option for the Hawks with pick 15. Though he stands at just 6'2″, Wallace has a solid build and a 6'8″ wingspan which allows him to defend bigger players – and he does it really, really well. He's an excellent defender both on and off the ball, which as mentioned, is a need the Hawks desperately have to address.

He's also regarded as a knock-down shooter, capable of both finding space and getting up shots quickly, even off slightly errant passes – something which could come in handy at times with Trae Young running the point! He only shot 34.6% from long-range this season, but the mechanics are there and that number should improve.

With ball in hand, Wallace is a conservative shot-creator. He won't take significant risks, and rarely turns the ball over. While he's unlikely to run too much of the offense in Atlanta with Young and Murray around, those traits would be welcomed on the rare occasions that he does given Young's more liberal passing tendencies.

The concern would be that if Wallace is sharing the floor with Young and Murray, the Hawks might be a little small and guard heavy. Murray's size, however, means that playing a third guard isn't out of the realm of possibility, and though both Young and Wallace are 6'2″ or under, the length and strength of the latter means that's not likely to be as much of an issue as it otherwise could be.

All in all, Cason Wallace looks like a potentially excellent suitor for new coach Quin Snyder to slot in around this talented but oft-maligned young core. His defense is undeniable, and his shooting looks like it should be legit at NBA level – just what the Hawks need.

Hawks options other than Cason Wallace with pick No. 15 in 2023 NBA Draft

Another concern about Cason Wallace for the Hawks is the very real prospect that he's no longer on the board come pick 15. If they're forced to look elsewhere – or if they decide to pass him over – there are a few other options that could be a good fit in Atlanta.

Jordan Hawkins shapes up as an excellent shooter who is solid on the defensive end. His limitations primarily surround an inability to do a whole lot with the ball in his hands, which will be just fine with the Hawks given the build of their current roster.

Brice Sensabaugh is an intriguing prospect who could potentially draw interest from the Hawks. He's an excellent tough-shot-maker and hit 40.5% from three this season, and his stocky build means his defensive potential outweighs what he has so far shown. There are plenty of question marks here – he hasn't shown that potential much on defense and likes the ball in his hands more than the Hawks would like, but the tools are there and if anyone can shape him to a need, it's Quin Snyder.

Looking at a different mold, Noah Clowney is a bigger player who could fit in nicely with this Hawks team. With Okungwu at center the Hawks will be looking for some floor-spacing from their other bigs, and though Clowney's numbers don't show it, he has shown some glimpses of shooting potential.

The Hawks M.O. heading into the 2023 NBA Draft should be relatively simple – they need defense, and they need shooting. Cason Wallace looks like one of the best options to provide just that, and if he's still around come pick 15 will likely come under serious consideration.