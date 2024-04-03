The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hawks-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks are coming off a game against the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night. They lost to the Mavericks by five points back in January. In that game, the Hawks did score 143 points. Trae Young had 30 points and 11 assists in the loss. Jalen Johnson, Dejounte Murray, and Bogdan Bogdanovic all put up over 20 points in the loss, as well. As a team, the Hawks shot 52.6 percent from the floor, and 44.1 percent from three-point range. Trae Young remains out with his finger injury.
The Mavericks are 45-30 this season, and they have won eight of their last 10 games. In their win over the Hawks earlier this year, the Mavericks put up 148 points. 82 of those points came in the second half of the win. Luka Doncic had 73 points in the win and grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with seven assists. Josh Green had 21 points, as well. Dallas shot 60 percent from the floor in the game, and they made 19 threes. Green is questionable for Thursday while Dereck Lively II remains out.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Mavericks Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +11 (-110)
Moneyline: +460
Dallas Mavericks: -11 (-110)
Moneyline: -620
Over: 230.5 (-110)
Under: 230.5 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Mavericks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks put up 143 points in their loss, and it is almost impossible to lose when scoring that many points. They will not score as many in this game as Young is inactive. However, the Hawks are still a very good scoring team. When they put up at least 115 points this season, they are 27-17. The Hawks win when they score, and that is exactly what they will have to do in order to win this game. If the Hawks can have a good offensive game, they will be able to win this one.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Dallas was able to put up 148 points in their win over the Hawks earlier this season. The Hawks are one of the worst teams in the NBA, so they should be able to score just as much in this game. Atlanta allows 120.3 points per game, which is the fourth-highest in the NBA. Do not expect another 148-point game, but over 120 is very attainable.
When the Mavericks score at least 120 points this season, they are 30-3. I am very confident the Mavericks will put up at least 120 in this game. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both healthy, the Mavericks are a very good offensive team already. Dallas will cover this spread, and it will be because of their scoring.
Final Hawks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
The Hawks can do some scoring, but they do not have their best player. They can still do some scoring, but I do not think it will be enough here. I think the Mavericks will have a very good scoring night on one of the league's worst defenses. I will take the Mavericks to not only win this game but cover the spread, as well.
Final Hawks-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -11 (-110)