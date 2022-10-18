The Atlanta Hawks made some major moves this offseason as they look to establish themselves as a real threat in the Eastern Conference. As it turns out, De’Andre Hunter figures significantly in the organization’s long-term plans, and their decision to sign him to a massive new deal is a clear testament to this fact.

According to NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Hunter is now set to put pen to paper on an extension that comes out to the tune of a whopping $95 million:

At the 6 PM ET buzzer: Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has agreed on a four-year, $95 million contract extension, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN.

Hunter, who the Hawks drafted No. 4 overall during the 2019 NBA Draft, was entering the final year of his rookie-scale deal. He’s set to pocket $9.8 million this coming season, but this recent development will see him earn a significant pay rise starting next year. Now that he’s about to pen a new deal, the 24-year-old is going to be earning roughly $23.8 million per season.

This will make Hunter the third-highest earner on the Hawks behind Trae Young ($40.1 million) and John Collins ($25.3 million). For perspective, Hunter will be pocketing more money in 2023-24 than Dejounte Murray ($17.7 million), Clint Capela ($20.6 million), and Bogdan Bogdanovic ($18 million, player option).

The Hawks had until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to agree on a deal with Hunter and they used every minute of the time they had to negotiate an extension. They made it right before the buzzer, as the team has now made it abundantly clear how important De’Andre Hunter is for what they’re doing in Atlanta.