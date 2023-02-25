In their first game after the All-Star break, and also their first game after the firing of head coach Nate McMillan, the Atlanta Hawks cruised to an easy 136-119 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Star point guard Trae Young led the way with 34 points and nine assists, and even found himself in the middle of a humorous gaffe towards the end of the game between referee Bill Kennedy and the Hawks PA announcer.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Hawks holding a 20-point lead and the game all but over, Young was called for a shooting foul on Cedi Osman. Interim head coach Joe Prunty decided to use his challenge on the foul, but it was deemed unsuccessful. When Kennedy was gearing up to deliver the verdict to the fans, he was quickly cut off by the Hawks PA announcer, who ended up beating Kennedy to the punch.

Referee Bill Kennedy had his official review upstaged by the PA announcer. 😅 😂 pic.twitter.com/QXeoPrdmT1 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 25, 2023

Referees love having their time to shine when it comes to announcing their decision on important foul calls, with some folks arguing that they like it too much given how many fouls they call. Kennedy ended up getting the spotlight taken away from him by the PA announcer, who must have thought Kennedy had already announced the decision but simply was not heard by the fans.

Kennedy has a pretty great reaction to this, as does the announcer at fault. At the end of the day, though, the call had very little impact on the game, and Trae Young was subbed out of the game shortly after anyways, so Kennedy won’t be too upset. He will have bigger calls to deliver at some point later on this season, so hopefully he won’t get the spotlight stolen from him like he did here when those calls come about.