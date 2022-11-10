By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.

According to Hawks PR, Capela’s 19 rebounds ties his season-high which he had on Nov. 5 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He joins only Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vucevic to grab 19 rebounds in multiple games this season.

Clint Capela (currently with 19 rebounds) has tied his season high for rebounds in a single game (19, 11/5/22). Capela joins Rudy Gobert and Nikola Vučević as the only players in the NBA this season to have multiple games of at least 19 rebounds. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 10, 2022

The Hawks had a lead against the Jazz, but by the time Capela came back into the game in the fourth quarter that lead had vanished. The Jazz gained control of the game and didn’t look back. Capela finished the game playing on 26 minutes.

On the season, Clint Capela is putting up 9.3 points per game, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. He’s started all ten games for the Hawks and is averaging 26.7 minutes.

Capela is in his third season with the Hawks after arriving in a trade during with the Houston Rockets in February 2020. He’s been the Hawks regular starter at center so it’s a bit odd as to why he was sitting on the bench for such a long period of time before coming back into the game especially when he was having such a big impact.

The Hawks currently sit at 7-4 and they are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. After a somewhat uneven start to the season, the Hawks had won three consecutive games before their loss to the Jazz.