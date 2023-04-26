Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Atlanta Hawks’ 2022-23 season seemed to be marching to its inevitable conclusion, especially when they entered Game 5 of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics missing the services of Dejounte Murray, their offseason blockbuster acquisition. The Celtics looked dominant in their first two games at TD Garden, so the smart money definitely was on the home team’s side. But Trae Young simply took over and played like he wasn’t going to go gently into that good night.

Despite entering the fourth quarter down by 10, Young and the Hawks did not roll over. In fact, Young proceeded to make one tough shot after — including an ice-cold, deep, go-ahead pull-up triple right in Jaylen Brown’s grill — en route to a season-saving, 16-point fourth quarter to spearhead a 119-117 Hawks victory.

And with Dejounte Murray restricted from participating in tonight’s game, he could do nothing but celebrate his backcourt mate Trae Young’s heroics by expressing his unfiltered thoughts on his official Twitter account.

“LETS HEAD BACK TO ATLANTA !!!! I Love My Team. ALL FIGHT Against All Odds!!!! 😤 ATLANTA VS EVERYBODY!!!!!!! 💯 @TheTraeYoung BOIIIIIIIIIIIIII YOU BEEN THAT!!!!! 🤷🏽‍♂️,” Murray wrote.

Murray also revealed that the Hawks floor general had already given him a heads up prior to the game that he was going to do whatever it took to at least send the series back to State Farm Arena.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“@TheTraeYoung Said At Shoot Around Be READY Game 6 Cause We Going Back To The MF A!!!!!!! You A KILLA 😤,” Murray added.

Dejounte Murray is HYPED after the Hawks comeback win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p17dnZAdoZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

Many fans and pundits have hurled considerable criticism towards Trae Young as of late, especially as the Celtics continue to expose his lack of defensive instincts and impact. But as the world saw in the Hawks’ Game 5 win, Young remains an otherworldly offensive presence who can give his team a chance to win night-in, night-out with his incredible shot-making.

In Game 6, Young and Murray will have to be at their best if they were to force a Game 7. Their fit may not have been the most seamless this season, but they will have to quickly figure out the kinks for them to have a chance at pulling off an upset against the Celtics.